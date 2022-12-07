Podcasts Are Now A Top Source of Thought Leadership Content in the US

Virtually all business decision-makers in the US spend at least an hour a week consuming business-related content, according to a report [download page] from Sapio Research. In fact, respondents in the US appear to spend more time consuming business-related or thought leadership content than their peers in the UK, Germany and Japan, per the findings.

While 94% of respondents in the US reported spending at least an hour per week consuming such content, that figure dropped to 91% among those in Germany, 90% in the UK, and just 71% in Japan.

Moreover, fully one-third (34%) in the US said they spend at least 5 hours a week consuming business-related content, compared to 27% in the UK, 26% in Germany, and 17% in Japan.

Podcasts Hold Strong Appeal in the US

Among the 502 B2B and B2C decision-makers surveyed in the US, some 43% reported getting their business-related or thought leadership content from business podcasts. This was twice the proportion of respondents in Japan (21%), and also more than those in the UK (38%) and Germany (33%), suggesting that this type of content will find a ready audience in the US. In the past, LinkedIn research has argued that podcasts are underused in B2B marketing, while recent data [pdf] from the Content Marketing Institute and Marketing Profs indicates that only one-third of B2B content marketers used podcasts in the past year.

Returning to the Sapio Research report, the 43% of US business decision-makers tuning in to podcasts puts this content format at the joint top of the list of thought leadership sources, on par with email newsletters from relevant companies, webinars/zoom calls/virtual panels, and sector-specific social media influencers. In the latter case of social media influencers, the 43% of US executives leaning on them for business-related content is again considerably ahead of other countries, as only about one-third (34%) of those in the UK and a quarter (26%) of those in both Germany and Japan get business content from social media influencers they follow in their sector.

Meanwhile, although decision-makers in Japan lag their peers in the use of podcasts, webinars/virtual panels, and social media influencers, they are much more likely to rely on industry newspapers and national newspapers for business content.

Which Type of Content is Preferred?

The survey’s respondents were presented with a list of 9 types of content topics and asked with they find the most appealing. Within the US, the largest share (22%) of respondents cited strategic planning advice as their top content topic, with decision-makers in the UK (17% share) agreeing.

The second-most appealing content topic for respondents in the US are predictions and forward-looking perspectives, as cited by 17% share of respondents. This was also the second-most preferred topic for those in the UK, while narrowly taking the top spot in Germany and Japan.

Beyond these top content topics, decision-makers in the US show some affinity for breaking news announcements (14% share) and opinions on industry topics (11% share).

For more, check out the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 2,004 business decision-makers in the US (502), Japan (502), Germany (500) and the UK (500). Respondents consisted of 872 CEO/MD/Directors and 1,132 Senior/Middle Managers, working at companies with more than 25 employees across a range of industries and selling both B2B and B2C.