These Large US Counties Have the Youngest Median Populations

The US population is graying. Recent data from the Census Bureau reveals that the US population’s median age rose to 38.9 last year, representing a new record high. The nation’s median age also looks set to continue creeping towards the 40 mark in the years to come.

There wasn’t a single state to experience a decline in median age last year, though four – Alabama, Mains, Tennessee, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia – experienced no change from 2021 to 2022.

With half of the population being above 38.9 years old, it’s not too surprising that there are states whose median age is above the 40 mark. In fact, about one-third (17) of the states had that distinction, with Maine sporting the highest median age, of 44.8, followed by New Hampshire at 43.3.

By contrast, the lowest median age was in Utah (31.9), followed by the District of Columbia (34.8) and Texas (35.5), the latter of which is home to some of the fastest-growing counties in the US.

There’s obviously much more variety in median age when looking at the US’ 3,144 counties or equivalents, with their median averages ranging from 20.9 to 68.1 last year. Most (59%) counties experienced an increase in median age from 2021 to 2022, and three-quarters (75%) had a median age at or above that of the country as a whole.

The oldest counties overall were Sumter County, Florida (68.1) – one of the fastest-growing last year – along with Catron County, New Mexico (62.1) and Davis County, Texas (61.7). These are 3 of the 7 with a median age at or above 60.

When narrowing to larger counties of at least 100,000 residents, Sumter County, with its sizable retirement community, remained at the top of the list. Florida is also home to other large counties with relatively old populations: Charlotte County (60.2); Sarasota County (57.5); and Citrus County (57).

On the other side of the spectrum, there were 7 large counties whose resident populations had a median age below 30. The youngest overall were found in Utah: Utah County (25.7) and Cache County (25.8). They were followed by Brazos County, Texas (26.7), Onslow County, North Carolina (27.6), Tippecanoe County, Indiana (28.8), Clarke County, Georgia (29.1), and Webb County, Texas (29.8).

The Census Bureau points out in its release that many of those counties have large universities, resulting in their lower median ages. For example, Tippecanoe County is home to Purdue University, while Clarke County is home to the University of Georgia and Brazos County to Texas A&M University.

For more, check out the full release here and for more on the US population’s age distribution, see here.