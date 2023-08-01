The US’ Increasing Diversity: Asian-Americans the Fastest-Growing Group

The population growth rate of each minority racial/ethnic group in the US outpaced the comparable rate for the White population in 2022, according to recently-released data from the Census Bureau. As such, the US is increasingly becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, with non-Whites already constituting a majority of the population of Millennials and those younger.

The Census Bureau estimates indicate that the Asian population was the fastest-growing last year. In 2022, the Asian population stood at 24.7 million people, representing a 2.4% increase from 2021.

By comparison, the White population grew by 0.1%, though this group still represents by far the largest population overall at 260.6 million people.

The White population had the highest median age in 2021 (40.8 years, compared to the national median of 38.9 years). Among minority groups the highest median age was among the Asian population (37.9 years), with the lowest median age being among the Hispanic population (30.7 years).

Here is a brief breakdown of major demographic stats for the racial and ethnic groups analyzed, including the counties with the largest populations of the analyzed groups and those with the fastest-growing populations.

The Asian Population

The Asian population saw the largest growth between 2021 and 2022 (+2.4%) as well as having the highest median age (37.9) of all racial/ethnic groups in 2021.

Among counties, Los Angeles County, California had the largest Asian population in 2022 (1.7 million).

Williamson County, Texas had the fastest-growing Asian population between 2020 and 2021 in percentage terms, increasing by 15.9%. (This analysis limited to counties with an Asian population of more than 10,000.)

King County, Washington was home to the largest gain in Asian population by number, at about 21.5K people.

The Black or African American Population

The Black or African American population grew to almost 50.1 million in 2022, an increase of 0.9% from 2021.

The median age of this population was 34.5 years in 2022.

Cook County, Illinois, had the largest Black or African American population overall in 2022 (1.26 million) and was one of only two counties with a Black or African American population exceeding 1 million.

Among counties with a Black population of more than 10,000, the largest percentage increase for the Black or African American population between 2021 and 2022 occurred in Kaufman County, Texas (+21%).

The Black population gained the most in numeric terms in Harris County, Texas, growing by almost 23,000. The Black population increased in two-thirds (67%) of US counties overall.

The American Indian and Alaska Native Population

The population of this group grew by 1.3% between 2021 and 2022, reaching almost 7.3 million.

The median age of this population was 32.3 years in 2022.

Los Angeles County, California, held the largest population of American Indian and Alaska Natives as of 2022 (235.6K).

Maricopa County, AZ had the largest-growing American Indian and Alaska Native population between 2021 and 2022, increasing by 3,108 people.

The Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander Population

In 2022 the population of this group was roughly 1.76 million, representing an increase of 1.8% year-over-year.

The median age of this population was 33.0 years in 2022.

The largest Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander population resides in Honolulu County, Hawaii (254.8K) as of 2022.

Clark County, Nevada saw the largest numeric growth of this population between 2021 and 2022 (+1.5K), while among counties with Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander populations above 10,000, Utah County, Utah had the largest relative increase, of 5.6%.

The Hispanic Population (Any Race)

The population of Hispanic Americans rose by 1.7% in 2022, reaching 63.66 million.

Hispanic median age in 2022 was 30.7 years.

Los Angeles County, California also holds the largest Hispanic population in the US (4.77 million) as of 2022.

The fastest population growth of this group between 2021 and 2022 (among counties with a Hispanic population of at least 10,000) occurred in Kaufman County, Texas, increasing by 14.1%. The largest gain numerically was in Harris County, TX (+34,782).

The White Population