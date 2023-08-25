Almost Two-Thirds of All Americans Play Video Games

Video gaming is a roughly $54 billion market in the US, and video games’ popularity remain high among all Americans. In fact, some 65% of Americans play video games, according to a report from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which equates to almost 213 million weekly players.

The study reveals some demographic stats about the video gaming audience, which tends slightly more male than female, though not to too great an extent (53% and 46% share, respectively).

Video gaming is often thought of as a youth activity, and indeed it does occupy a large amount of youths’ screen-based leisure time. Even so, one-quarter (25% share) of video game players in the US are ages 45 and older, per the report, including about 1 in 7 (14% share) who are 55 and older. Separate research from the AARP has found that almost one-quarter of adults ages 50 and older in the US play video games every day.

Even so, the majority (61%) of game players are under the age of 35. Indeed, the average video game player is 32 years old, which compares to the national median age of 38.9.

Among adults who play video games, some 72% share are White, while 10% are Hispanic, 8% are Black, 6% are Asian/Pacific Islander and the remaining 4% identified as “Other.”

Benefits of Video Games

Video games have several benefits they afford players, per the survey’s respondents. Among the mental health benefits cited are mental stimulation (90%), stress relief (90%) and the improvement of cognitive skills (88%). Moreover, video games are perceived to help build problem-solving as well as teamwork and collaboration skills.

Younger adults (18-24) particularly value the fun and time-passing aspects of video games, as do older adults, who also point to the ability for games to stimulate their thinking and aid in relaxation.

Games are also credited with community-building. For example, 8 in 10 say they play games with others, while three-quarters (76%) of parents play games with their kids. Additionally, almost 9 in 10 (88%) agree that games help expand their social circles, while more than 8 in 10 (82%) say that video games can introduce people to new friends and new relationships.

Finally, 71% of video game players say that games do a good job of creating welcoming and inclusive environments. This brings to mind previous research in which a plurality of US adults agreed that there’s something in the video gaming universe for everyone.

Devices, Games, and Time

The majority (58%) of adult video game players use a variety of platforms to play, relying on a combination of mobiles, consoles, and/or PCs. While almost two-thirds (64%) of active players use a smartphone (with this the leading device for playing), only about 1 in 8 (12% share) exclusively use a smartphone to play games. Other popular devices amongst game players are consoles (54%) and PCs/laptops (45%), while fewer use tablets (24%).

The top game genres among video game players are Puzzle (63%) and Arcade & Other (53%), and more than 4 in 10 also participate in Skill & Chance (44%), Shooter (42%) and Action (41%) games.

As for engagement, video game players report spending one-quarter of their total entertainment time (TV, video games, music, etc.) with games: three-quarters play at least 4 hours a week across platforms, and the average time spent per week overall among game players is 12.8 hours. Almost half (45%) of players say that games give them the most entertainment value for the money spent.

For more, check out the release here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of roughly 4,000 Americans.