US Consumer Support for TikTok Ban Wanes

In the space of just 6 months last year, US adults’ support for a government ban of TikTok eased considerably, although more remained in favor than opposed. So found the Pew Research Center in a recently-released re-examination of attitudes to the popular social media app.

In the latest survey, conducted from late September to the beginning of October 2023, just 38% of adults said they would support the US government banning TikTok. That represents a considerable decline from the 50% who supported a government ban around 6 months earlier, in a late March 2023 survey.

Still, the share of adults who would support a ban (38%) was greater than the share who would oppose (27%) one. Once again, the trend favors an easing of views, as the 27% opposing a ban was an uptick from 22% in the earlier survey.

This trend is occurring even as a majority of adults think that TikTok is a threat to national security in the US.

Somewhat predictably, there’s still a rift in views when sorting by age group. The 18-29 age group remained the only for which more respondents opposed (41%) than supported (29%) a ban, although this cohort has bucked the trend, with opposition to a ban actually decreasing over the 6-month period in between surveys (from 46% opposing in the earlier survey).

Support for a ban grows with age, from 36% of respondents ages 30-49 (down from 45% in the earlier survey) to 39% of those ages 50-64 (down from 54%) to 49% of those ages 65 and older (down from 71%).

In an accompanying survey of teens, only 18% supported a government ban of the app, with almost three times as many (50%) opposed. This is perhaps not too surprising, as TikTok is teens’ favorite social media app, and about 1 in 6 say they use it “almost constantly.”

About the Data: The results are based on a September 25 – October 1 2023 survey of 8,842 US adults (18+) along with a Sept. 26 to

Oct. 23, 2023 survey conducted among a sample of 1,453 dyads, with each dyad (or pair) comprised of one U.S. teenages 13 to 17 and one parent per teen.