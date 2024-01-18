Log In

US Consumer Support for TikTok Ban Wanes

January 18, 2024

This article is included in these additional categories:

Boomers & Older | Demographics & Audiences | Digital | Social Media | Teens & Younger | Youth & Gen X

In the space of just 6 months last year, US adults’ support for a government ban of TikTok eased considerably, although more remained in favor than opposed. So found the Pew Research Center in a recently-released re-examination of attitudes to the popular social media app.

In the latest survey, conducted from late September to the beginning of October 2023, just 38% of adults said they would support the US government banning TikTok. That represents a considerable decline from the 50% who supported a government ban around 6 months earlier, in a late March 2023 survey.

Still, the share of adults who would support a ban (38%) was greater than the share who would oppose (27%) one. Once again, the trend favors an easing of views, as the 27% opposing a ban was an uptick from 22% in the earlier survey.

This trend is occurring even as a majority of adults think that TikTok is a threat to national security in the US.

Somewhat predictably, there’s still a rift in views when sorting by age group. The 18-29 age group remained the only for which more respondents opposed (41%) than supported (29%) a ban, although this cohort has bucked the trend, with opposition to a ban actually decreasing over the 6-month period in between surveys (from 46% opposing in the earlier survey).

Support for a ban grows with age, from 36% of respondents ages 30-49 (down from 45% in the earlier survey) to 39% of those ages 50-64 (down from 54%) to 49% of those ages 65 and older (down from 71%).

In an accompanying survey of teens, only 18% supported a government ban of the app, with almost three times as many (50%) opposed. This is perhaps not too surprising, as TikTok is teens’ favorite social media app, and about 1 in 6 say they use it “almost constantly.”

For more, see the full results and analysis here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September 25 – October 1 2023 survey of 8,842 US adults (18+) along with a Sept. 26 to
Oct. 23, 2023 survey conducted among a sample of 1,453 dyads, with each dyad (or pair) comprised of one U.S. teenages 13 to 17 and one parent per teen.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This