Black Households Account for 13% of US Discretionary Spending

The Black population in the US is young and growing, according to a recent report [download page] from MRI-Simmons. Indeed, Black Americans comprised 14.1% share of the US age 6+ population last year, per the report’s findings, up from 12.2% share in 2005. Moreover, whereas 6-17-year-olds constitute 15% share of the 6+ population among non-Black Americans, they account for a larger (21%) share of the Black population ages 6+.

These findings align with recent data from the Census Bureau, which revealed that the Black or African American population in the US grew faster than the national average in 2022, and that this population has a lower median age than the population at-large.

Along with this trend, Black American households are gathering more spending power, with $237 billion in spending on non-essentials last year, up from $163 billion in 2013. As such, Black households controlled 13% of all US discretionary spending last year.

That figure varied widely by geography, though. In the South, Black households accounted for one-fifth (20% share) of all spending on non-essentials last year, per the report, while in the West they controlled just 6% share of discretionary spending.

Drilling down to major markets, the report indicates that Black households’ share of discretionary spending is particularly high in Atlanta (35%), along with Washington, DC (26%), Detroit (26%), Houston (23%) and Dallas (20%).

Advertisers, however, have not shown much focus on Black Americans: a 2020 report from Nielsen revealed that advertising focused on African Americans represented less than 2% of the total US advertising market. This is a missed opportunity, as previous research has found that 8 in 10 Black consumers feel more positively about brands that advertise in targeted media. Additionally, the MRI-Simmons study details positive attitudes to advertising among Black Americans. Some 64% of Black/African Americans surveyed by MRI-Simmons said that advertising helps them keep up to date about products and services that they need or would like to have, a figure 12% higher than the national average (63%).

Furthermore, 38% of Black/African Americans surveyed said they like to look at advertising, a figure 50% higher than the national average (25%), and 28% feel that on average, brands that are advertised are better in quality than brands that are not advertised (versus 20% of the national population).

Finally, 78% of Black/African Americans believe it is important for companies to create advertising that is culturally diverse in order to stay relevant.

For more, download the MRI-Simmons report here.