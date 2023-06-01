Asian-Americans Spend More Time Streaming Than Watching Broadcast and Cable TV, Combined

It’s well established that Asian-American adults spend less time watching traditional TV than adults in general. New data [download page] from Nielsen shows just how much this is the case, and the extent to which this demographic group has shifted to streaming options.

Regarding daily time with TV, the report indicates that Asian Americans spent just 1 hour and 15 minutes with live TV in Q4 2022, less than half the average for the general population (2:43) and about one-third of the average for African-Americans (3:42). They also trail in time spent with TV-connected devices, though to a lesser extent.

Overall, Asian-Americans spent slightly less than 3 hours (2:56) per day in Q4 with TV in total, compared to more than 5 hours (5:07) for the general population.

Within that smaller-than average total TV time, Asian-Americans are showing a strong appetite for streaming. In January, streaming accounted for 43% share of their TV time, which was more than for broadcast (18.5%) and cable (23%), combined.

YouTube and Netflix are the clear leaders in streaming time for Asian-Americans. In fact, almost 1 in every 7 minutes of their total TV time was spent with YouTube (13.9% share), and almost 1 in every 10 minutes with Netflix (9.6% share).

To contextualize those numbers, time spent with YouTube and Netflix combined was greater than with all of cable, while YouTube wasn’t far behind all of broadcast TV time just by itself.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: With respect to the streaming vs. broadcast and cable TV data, Nielsen notes that “streaming of linear content has been removed from streaming (but does count toward broadcast and cable).”