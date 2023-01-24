Log In

Which Social Media Platforms Are the 50+ Age Group Using?

January 24, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Boomers & Older | Demographics & Audiences | Digital | Social Media

The social media preferences of teens and Gen Zers are well studied. But what about Americans over the age 50 – which social media platforms are they using? New research [pdf] from the AARP offers some answers.

Among these Americans, unlike their younger counterparts, Facebook remains the most-used platform. Some 71% of respondents ages 50 and older reported using Facebook, up from 68% a year earlier.

YouTube continues to be the second-most widely used social platform by this demographic, by 51% (relatively steady from 52% the previous year).

Interestingly, a couple of platforms more commonly associated with youth are trending towards higher adoption. Some 28% reported in this survey (fielded during September-October 2022) that they use Instagram, up 4% points from 24% the prior year and making this third-most used among this age group. An even greater relative increase was observed for TikTok, up from 10% in 2021 to 15% this past year.

By contrast, notably fewer are using Pinterest, with this figure falling from 25% to 20% between 2021 and 2022.

Finally, the share of 50+ adults who use social media has grown. The latest survey found that just 12% don’t use any social media platforms, down from 15% the previous year.

For more, check out the study here.

About the Data: The 2022 results are based on an online survey fielded from September 23-October 6, 2022 among 2,095 US adults ages 50 and older.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

3 Points About BNPL

3 Points About BNPL

Two-thirds of BNPL users put this form of payment to use to soften the blow of a large purchase.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This