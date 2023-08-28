6 in 10 Adults Ages 55+ Feel They’re Not Accurately Represented in Marketing and Advertising. That Comes At A Cost.

While Baby Boomers and Seniors control the majority of wealth in the US, you might not know that solely by watching ads, which overwhelmingly feature youth. This threatens to alienate the roughly 100 million Americans ages 55 and older, most of whom feel that their age group isn’t often – if at all – accurately represented in advertising and marketing, according to survey results from CivicScience.

Indeed, almost half (48% share) of adults ages 55+ surveyed said that their age group is “not very often” accurately represented and a further 1 in 8 (12% share) saying their age group is “not at all” accurately represented in marketing and advertising.

To be fair, this group doesn’t deviate too far from the general population average in this regard, as the average adult is only somewhat more likely than the 55+ group to believe their age group is “definitely” or “more often than not” accurately represented (44% and 40%, respectively).

Income also plays a role: just 35% of lower-income adults ages 55 and older feel that their age group is “definitely” or “more often than not” accurately represented in marketing and advertising, compared to 45% of higher-income older adults (with $100k+ in annual income).

There are potential downstream impacts from these perceptions, per the research. Half (50%) of adults ages 55 and older – compared to 46% of the general population – said they are “very likely” to decide against purchasing a product or service from a company whose advertising either ignores them or that they find objectionable. (Presumably, many older adults feel the same way about buying products that they don’t feel are being created with their needs in mind.)

The extent to which older adults have followed through on this doesn’t really differ from the average adult, though. Close to one-third (32%) of adults 55+ (and 33% of adults overall) say they’ve decided to stop purchasing a product or service “several times” because they felt personally misrepresented or neglected by their advertising. An additional quarter of those ages 55+ (and almost as large a portion – 23% – of adults overall) say they’ve stopped buying for this reason “once or twice.”

That means that close to 6 in 10 older adults have stopped buying a product or service due to feeling misrepresented or neglected by its advertising. Given the large number of adults of that age – and the wealth they control – this is something that brands should pay attention to.

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of more than 5,500 general population US adults (18+) and almost 3,700 adults ages 55+.