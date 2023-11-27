Baby Boomers Are Frequent Online Shoppers, Present Lucrative Market

For years, marketers focused heavily on Millennials. Then they shifted their attention to Gen Z. All the while, Baby Boomers have been holding most of the wealth and disposable spending power. Indeed, GWI reminds in a recent report that “older consumers have more to spend,” and are in fact more likely to be making purchases online than Gen Zers.

In surveying 15,450 Baby Boomers (ages 60-64) around the world, along with 58,572 Gen Zers (ages 16-26), GWI finds that almost one-quarter (23%) of the former report having high purchasing power, a rate almost triple that of the younger generation (8%).

Additionally, 30% of Baby Boomers say they’re in a high-income group, compared to 21% of Gen Zers.

Armed with credit cards (63% of Baby Boomers versus 41% of Gen Zers), Baby Boomers are shopping online. Some 39% of those surveyed said they had purchased a product or service online in the previous week, ahead of Gen Zers, 35% of whom said the same.

They might even have a better time shopping online than youth. In research released a couple of years ago, Ipsos revealed that 47% of US Gen Z adults surveyed agreed that they find it more difficult to shop online than in-store, compared to just 26% of Baby Boomers.

But while Baby Boomers present a lucrative market opportunity, marketers may not be performing so well in reaching and engaging them through advertising. Indeed, only about 1 in 6 (17%) say they tend to buy brands they’ve seen advertised, compared to one-quarter (25%) of Gen Zers. Part of the problem may be that only 1 in 10 Baby Boomers feel represented in the advertising they see, versus 15% of Gen Zers.

They’re not wrong in that assessment: globally, around three-quarters of cast members in TV and video ads are ages 20-39, compared to just ~2% share for adults ages 60 and older. Older adults in the US also feel left behind in product innovation. Ignoring their attitudes and preferences means that in the US alone, about 100 million Americans ages 55 and older, constituting fully 30% of the entire population, are not being satisfactorily marketed to.

Somewhat surprisingly, youth-focused social media apps might present an opportunity for brands to reach older adults. Among Baby Boomers born between 1958 and 1963 and living outside of China, TikTok has been the fastest-growing app over the past couple of years, up in usage by 57% from Q2 2021 to Q2 2023. The next-fastest growing apps, at a significantly lesser pace, are Snapchat (+16%), Reddit (+16%) and Instagram (+8%).

And while Facebook remains the most-used app among Baby Boomers around the world as of Q2 of this year, TikTok has risen to the 4th spot, behind Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

For more, check out GWI’s report here.