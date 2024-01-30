Digital Boomers See the Benefit of Technology in Various Categories

Boomers are an immensely valuable cohort for marketers, and they’re far from intimidated by technology, according to a report [download page] from Razorfish. In fact, 1 in 2 Baby Boomers (ages 57-75) in the US consider themselves digital natives, according to the research.

In zeroing in on “Digital Boomers” (more than 80% of the surveyed sample), the report reveals that 7 in 10 are curious about new tech, devices, and apps. The results bring to mind previous research from the AARP, in which adults ages 50 and older in the US displayed high rates of consumer technology ownership and engagement.

In this latest survey, a majority (56%) of Digital Boomers said they look forward to embracing new tech that makes their lives better. Digital Boomers believe that tech can be beneficial across several aspects of their lives: majorities believe that tech is important for managing their money (73%), staying quickly informed about current events (69%), keeping their home secure (59%), enjoying entertainment (58%) and shopping for products (57%).

Digital Boomers also aren’t averse to making purchases online: more than one-quarter (27%) profess to making major purchases online. Additionally, when asked which statement applies better than them, respondents were as likely to report that they’re “happy to buy things online as long as the experience feels natural/human” (49% share) as to say that they “always prefer to interact with a human in real life when buying a product.” (51% share).

Some 44% visit retailer sites/apps weekly and 43% visit e-commerce sites weekly, both at a higher rate than Millennials and Gen Zers. Digital Boomers are also slightly more likely than Millennials and Gen Zers to discover new products/services through brand/product websites and to discover new products/services through retail websites.

In other highlights from the survey:

7 in 10 Digital Boomers feel confident using new technology.

Almost three-quarters (73%) say that Amazon is one of their top 10 favorite brands.

Three in 4 think technology will positively impact the future.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,003 Boomers (ages 57-75) in the US, of whom 816 were classified as “Digital Boomers”.