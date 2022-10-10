Latinos’ TV Time Swings to Streaming

Latinos have shown a strong propensity for digital video viewing, and new data from Nielsen [pdf] reveals the extent to which streaming video is taking over TV time for this demographic. According to a new report from Nielsen, streaming accounted for 43.6% share of Latinos’ TV viewing time in July, more than broadcast (23.1%) and cable (20%) combined.

The 43.6% share of time spent with streaming sits significantly higher than the 34.8% share attributed to the general population. By contrast, Latinos are spending a lot less of their TV time with cable (20% share) than is the general population (34.4%).

There are also some sizable differences among Hispanic populations. Spanish-dominant Latinos spent more than one-third of their TV time in July with broadcast TV (34.9%), more than double the share that English-dominant Latinos spent with broadcast (14.5%). Instead, English-dominant Latinos spent a greater share of their TV time with cable and other sources.

Other data included in Nielsen’s report illustrates the degree to which streaming is a mainstay with Latinos. Netflix (12.6%) and YouTube (12.2%) each accounted for about 1 in 8 TV minutes during July among the Latino population. Combined, these two streaming platforms comprised about one-quarter of Latinos’ TV viewing time, more than broadcast (23.1%) or cable (20%).

Per the report, Latinos spent 24% more time with Netflix and 57% more time with YouTube than non-Hispanic Whites, continuing a trend in which they have over-indexed in time spent with these platforms.

That time needs to come from somewhere, and it tends to come at the expense of traditional TV. Whereas the US adult population on average spent 24 hours and 14 minutes per week with live (20:13) and time-shifted (4:01) TV in Q1, Hispanic adults spent just 15 hours and 26 minutes on average.

Inclusive Content

One reason that Hispanics are more pleased with their streaming experiences than other demographic groups could be that they feel that it is inclusive. In fact, Hispanics are 11% more likely to say that streaming airs content most relevant to their identity group, per data contained in the report. A majority are more likely to continue watching content when it features someone from their identity group.

Still, there’s work to be done. Some 41% believe that there’s not enough content that represents them, while only 41% feel that representation, when present on-screen, is accurate.

Getting it right can pay off. Many consumers are more likely to buy from brands with inclusive ads, and that applies to the Hispanic/Latino population also: half (49%) say they’re more likely to buy from brands that advertise in inclusive content, and half are more likely to make a purchase when the advertising creative is inclusive.

Overall, as the report notes, “the more inclusive the content is, the more likely it is that Latinos will be drawn to watch it – and stay to watch more.”

For more, check out the report here.