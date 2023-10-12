Hispanic Adults’ TV Time Shifts to Streaming

A big milestone is in the midst of occurring in Hispanic adults’ TV viewing, according to research [download page] from Nielsen. In analyzing Hispanic adults’ total TV time, Nielsen reports that streaming accounted for almost half (49.1%) in Q1, just about on par with the share of TV time they spent with live and time-shifted (i.e. traditional) TV (50.2%).

The share of TV time dedicated to streaming – at 49.1% in Q1 2023 – is up from 41.8% share just a few quarters earlier, in Q2 2022.

With that trajectory, it’s easy to assume that streaming will have overtaken traditional TV in viewing time by now. And that certainly seems to be the case: in looking at July 2023 data, the study reports that streaming accounted for a majority (50.7% share) of Hispanic’s TV viewing time. (It’s unclear from the report, though, if this data is for the entire Hispanic population or for the adult population.)

Previously, Nielsen reported that Hispanic adults spent as much time with TV-connected devices as with live TV in Q4 2022.

The July 2023 data indicates that streaming is much more popular with Hispanic audiences than the US as a whole. The 50.7% share of TV time Hispanic audiences dedicated to streaming compared to 38.7% share for the total US.

To further drive the point home, YouTube itself accounted for a slightly greater share of Hispanics’ TV time in July than cable TV (16.3% and 16.2%, respectively).

This shift has been driven by younger Hispanic adults, with the data indicating that in Q1 2023, 18-34-year-old Hispanic adults spent almost 72% of their TV time with connected TV (referring to any TV that is connected to the internet, with the most common use case being to stream video content). The 35-49 age group also spent the majority of its TV time in Q1 with streaming, at 56.8% share.

While the 50-64 age group isn’t there yet, dedicating 35.9% of its TV time to streaming, that’s almost 20% higher than the 30.4% share for 50-64-year-olds nationally.

For more, check out the report here.