The US Hispanic Population Continues to Grow Quickly

By the end of next year, the Hispanic population in the US will have grown by more than 90% since 2000, accounting for 58.1% of the total growth in the US population across all races and ethnicities during that period. The fastest-growing population segment though, per a recent report [download page] from Claritas, is the non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific-Islander segment, a result in line with figures from the Census Bureau.

Nonetheless, Hispanic Americans will number more than 67 million by next year, per the report. As the second-most populous race or ethnic group in the US, they will make up 20% of the total population next year. This is compared to non-Hispanic Whites (56%), whose population share is declining, non-Hispanic Blacks (12%), non-Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islanders (6%) and those identifying as multi-racial or from other populations (6%).

In fact, multicultural Americans now account for 44% of the US population, and will account for close to 46% of the population by 2029.

In contrast to non-Hispanic Whites, who will make up a strong majority of older people in the US next year (76.6% of Silents and 70.6% of Boomers), Hispanics tend to be younger, forecast to account next year for 27.1% share of Alpha population, 25.6% of the Gen Z population, and 22.6% of the total Millennial population, while only making up 10.7% of Boomers and 8.8% of Silents.

Although non-Hispanic Whites will account for the largest share of Gen Zers next year, at 47.9% they will be in the minority, as will be non-Hispanic Whites in the Alpha generation (44.7% share). Non-Hispanic Whites will still be in the majority (51.1%) among the Millennial population. A previous report from Claritas had indicated that Non-Hispanic Whites were in the minority for this generation, but this latest research indicates that this threshold has not yet been reached, likely due to different age ranges being used for the Millennial generation in the two reports. (This latest one defines Millennials as being born from 1981-1996.)

Looking Forward

Claritas projects that, by 2029, Hispanics will make up 27.4% of the US population, with their population growing at a rate of almost 1.5 million each year in the 5 years between 2024 and 2029. And, while the non-Hispanic Black and non-Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islander populations are forecast to grow by 335,210 and 302,338 per year, respectively, in that time frame, the non-Hispanic White population is expected to shrink by 854,230 each year.

As such, among the projected 344.2 million Americans in 2029:

184.2 million will be non-Hispanic White (53.5% share);

74.4 million will be Hispanic (21.6%);

42.5 million will be non-Hispanic Black (12.4%);

22 million will be non-Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islander (6.4%); and

21.1 million will identify as mixed-race or from another population (6.1%).

The analysis also projects that by 2029 non-Hispanic Whites will be in the minority in all age groups under the age of 49.

A Closer Look

Here are a few points of interest relating to Hispanics’ demographic traits:

The largest populations of Hispanics can be found in Los Angeles and New York, however, the most growth in the Hispanic population between 2010 and 2024 among the top 20 DMAs by Hispanic population will be found in the Florida DMAs of Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota).

Some 40 million Hispanics consider their country of origin to be Mexico, while the next-largest group (6.44 million) are Puerto Rican.

Among Hispanics age 5+ in the US, the majority are either English dominant (30.8% share) or English preferred (40.7% share).

The largest share (30%) of Hispanics are categorized by Claritas as Nueva Latina — second generation, born in the US, with a preference for English, but who have retained some Hispanic cultural practices.

The average household income (HHI) for Hispanics trails the US population average, but between this year and next year the share of Hispanic households with incomes below $25k will decrease (from 18% to 17.5%) while the share with incomes of $100-200K will increase (from 21.7% to 22.8%).

The average Hispanic household will spend close to $2.5 million over its remaining lifetime, which is considerably more than the average US household. This is due to Hispanic households tending to be larger and younger than the US average, giving them more remaining years of spending.

The full report can be downloaded here.