US Median Household Income Fell Last Year

The real median household income in the US in 2022 was $74,580, representing a statistically significant decline of 2.3% year-over-year from 2021. These figures come from a report [pdf] released by the US Census Bureau based on official findings from the 2023 Current Population Survey. The estimates are expressed in real 2022 dollars to reflect changing costs of living; the 7.8% rise in inflation rate between 2021 and 2022 (which has impacted consumer spending) was the largest cost-of-living adjustment made since 1981.

The report also notes a methodological change in that “this year’s report is the first in which the Census Bureau used the Chained Consumer Price Index to adjust prior year income estimates for inflation.”

The largest share (16.4%) of US households were in the $100-$150K income range, followed closely by 16.2% share in the $50-$100K income range. In comparison to 30 years earlier, in 1992, the share of households with less than $100K in annual income dropped from about three-quarters (74.9%) to 62.4% share. The biggest relative increase has been in the share with at least $200K in annual income, which has more than doubled from 4.3% share in 1992 to 11.9% share this past year. However, the share of households with at least $200K in income last year (11.9%) fell from 13.3% the previous year.

The Census Bureau data provides some breakouts based on race and ethnicity. According to the breakdown:

Asian Americans continued to have the highest median household income (HHI) in 2022, at $108,700, relatively unchanged (-0.6%) from the previous year.

Non-Hispanic Whites were next, at $81,060, a year-over-year statistically significant decrease of 3.6%.

Hispanics (of any race) averaged a household income of $62,800 last year, a slight – statistically insignificant – rise of 0.5%.

Non-Hispanic Black households had the lowest median household income of $52,860, representing a statistically insignificant rise of 1.5%.

Per the Census Bureau’s age breakdown, the real median HHI was:

Highest among 45-54-year-old householders ($101,500 last year, down by a statistically significant 3.0%); followed by

35-44-year-old householders ($96,630, down by 0.8%);

55-64-year-old householders ($81,240, down by 0.7%);

25-34-year-old householders ($80,240, down by 0.6%);

15-24-year-old householders ($52,460, down by 5.8%); and

Householders ages 65 and older ($50,290, down by 2.1%).

Note: Householders refers to those who maintain the household.

Median household income (in 2022 dollars) grew by about 26% in the 30-year period between 1992 ($59,210) and 2022 ($745,80). And while the GINI co-efficient measuring income inequality dipped slightly in 2022 relative to the previous year, the top percentiles have experienced far more rapid growth in the past 30 years:

Real HHI for the households in the 95th percentile has increased by 79%, to $499,900 last year; and

HHI for households in the highest quintile (top 20%) has grown by more than 57% to $277,300, while;

HHI for households in the lowest quintile (bottom 20%) has increased by only 15% over that time span, to $16,120.

Other Findings:

The top 5% of households took home 23.5% of aggregate income in 2022;

Among full-time year-round workers, the women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio stood at 84% last year ($52,360 compared to $62,350). Although this is still far from parity, the ratio has grown from 70.8% in 1992, and is up from 76.5% in 2012.

37.9 million Americans lived in poverty last year, or 11.5% of the population, with neither representing a statistically significant change from the previous year.

The official poverty rate among Black Americans dropped to its lowest figure on record.

For more, see the Census Bureau’s news release here.