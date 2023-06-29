LGBTQ+ Representation in Ads Remains Low

Three-quarters (75%) of non-LGBTQ adults are comfortable seeing an LGBTQ person included in an ad, and almost as many (73%) are comfortable with seeing an LGBTQ character included in a movie or a TV show, according to a survey [pdf] from GLAAD. Moreover, two-thirds (68%) are comfortable seeing a LGBTQ family with children included in an ad.

Separate research [pdf] from Nielsen indicates that LGBTQ+ consumers in various countries around the world believe that the best ways to improve inclusivity in programming and ads include the use of more LGBTQ+ individuals and to be more authentic/realistic in depictions of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Despite broad comfort with LGBTQ+ representation in advertising – and a desire on LGBTQ consumers’ part to be more included in advertising – their visibility remains low, according to another study [pdf] released by GLAAD. In analyzing more than 400 ads on national linear TV from the top 10 advertisers in the world, GLAAD found that just 1.42% of total screen-time was allocated to LGBTQ people or stories, and only 3% of all 436 ads reviewed could be deemed as inclusive for LGBTQ representation.

It’s possible that this may undercount LGBTQ representation in advertising, given the focus on linear TV. In the Nielsen study, 64.2% of non-cisgender identifying respondents said that movies and TV series viewed on traditional TV are “very non-inclusive.” By comparison, far fewer (34.2%) said that TV series viewed on streaming services are “very non-inclusive.” It’s possible that the differences between linear and streaming TV extend to advertising on these platforms, though that cannot be verified.

Still, LGBTQ+ consumers have long felt under-represented in advertising, and one survey has found almost 6 in 10 LGBTQ+ consumers saying they had stopped buying a brand because it didn’t represent their identity in its advertising.

Looking ahead, 8 in 10 consumers agree that “when including LGBTQ people in their advertising or content, brands should strive for positive representation that is multi-dimensional and human.” These representations should be realistic stories with displays of empathy and humanity and include LGBTQ people of diverse backgrounds, per the report’s results.

For more, check out the GLAAD reports here (for ad visibility) and here and the Nielsen research here.

About the Data: The GLAAD survey was conducted online in February among a national sample of 2,533 US adults (18+). The last paragraph references findings from a separate survey of 1,000 US adults (18+). The Nielsen survey was fielded in 2021 and Q1 2022 among more than 5,000 respondents across the US, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, France, Brazil, Spain, and the UK.

Note: In this article, we have used both terms – LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ – according to how they were referred to in the respective studies from which the data was drawn. MarketingCharts strongly supports inclusivity in media and society and is profoundly saddened/frustrated that the topic of comfort with LGBTQ+ representation in media even needs to be discussed.