Gen Z Spotify Users Spend Plenty of Time with the Platform

CGK Gen Z Spotify Listening Frequency Aug2020As well as valuing creativity and affordability, Gen Z is a generation of streamers, with 74% saying they are dependent on technology to entertain themselves, per a new report [download page] from the Center of Generational Kinetics (CGK). In its report CGK examines the use of various platforms, with results indicating that Spotify use is high in comparison to other digital entertainment platforms.

In the survey of 1,000 Gen Z (ages 13-23) participants, Spotify falls somewhere in between Netflix and YouTube. Among weekly users of Spotify (who numbered 55% of the sample), some two-thirds (68%) listen for at least an hour per day, including one-fifth listening for 5+ hours daily. By comparison, 57% of weekly Netflix subscribers use the service for at least 1-2 hours per day, as do 79% of YouTube viewers.

YouTube is also the most popular of these services, though, with 84% of Gen Z respondents reporting being on YouTube at least once a week. That includes 90% of younger Gen Z (ages 13-17) using the platform with that frequency. Past research has likewise found high teen usage of YouTube, and it is neck-and-neck with Netflix in terms of share of teens’ video consumption.

Indeed Netflix is also heavily used, per the CGK report, with three-quarters (74%) of respondents ages 13-23 using it at least once a week. As such, while Spotify sees heavy engagement among its weekly listeners, it’s not yet as popular as the top streaming video platforms.

The report highlights Spotify’s uniquely positive associations among Gen Z, as it is seen as easy and convenient to use (24%) and something that Gen Z feels more passionate about (16%) than any other digital entertainment platform. And, Spotify is not just popular with this young generation – usage is growing among older adults, and the platform is second-most used to access podcasts.

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a September-October 2019 survey of 997 Gen Z (ages 13-23) consumers of whom 55% use Spotify at least once a week.

