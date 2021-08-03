Male Teens Say Video Game Ads Grab Their Attention

Some 4 in 10 (39% of) teens say that social media ads are more likely than a host of others to catch their attention. Nevertheless, a survey from YouGov shows that if brands are wanting to grab the attention of male teens, video games may be the place to advertise.

The June 2021 survey of more than 2,100 US teens ages 13-17 found that, overall, social media was the channel most likely to capture the attention of teens. In fact, teens were more than twice as likely to say that ads on social media grab their attention than the next most selected option, video games (17% share). Even fewer say that ads online (7%), live TV (5%), live-streaming platforms (3%) or billboards (3%) are most likely to capture their attention.

The fact that teens are drawn to ads on video games is significant considering that advertisers are spending more on this channel and will continue to do so in the near future.

At least part of this investment in video game advertising will presumably be focused on targeting male teens as they are far more likely than female teens to say that video game ads are the most apt to seize their attention (24% vs. 7%). And, somewhat related to video games, male teens are more likely than female teens to be attracted to ads on live streaming platforms like Twitch (4% vs. 2%).

So, what games should advertisers consider advertising on? Overall, the most played video games among the teens surveyed who are interested in video games include Minecraft (56%), Among Us (52%) and Call of Duty (44%). For male teens, Minecraft was the most played, with 6 in 10 (59%) saying they had personally played it in the last 6 months. Among Us is the clear favorite among female teens, with 63% saying they have played the game in the last 6 months.

You can read more here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a June 2021 survey of 2,187 US teens ages 13-17.