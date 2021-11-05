Netflix and YouTube Still the Top Video Destinations for Teens, but Others Slowly Rise

The battle for the highest share of time teens spend watching video daily continues between Netflix and YouTube. But, as the newest “Taking Stock With Teens” survey [download page] from Piper Sandler reveals, other contenders are making strides.



The Fall 2021 survey of 10,000 US teens found that while Netflix (32%) has maintained a slight edge over YouTube (30%) in its share of teens’ daily video time, both have seen their roles decrease slightly from last year (down from 34% and 32%, respectively).



At the same time that long-time favorites Netflix and YouTube are losing share of the daily time teens spend watching video, teens are spending more of their time watching different streaming services. Hulu’s share of teens’ daily video consumption saw a slight bump, going from 7% share in 2020 to 8% this year, while Disney+ saw a similar increase (7%, up from 6%). HBO Max — a relative newcomer, but building in subscription numbers — accounts for 4% of teens’ daily video time, up from 2% a year ago.



Cable TV, on the other hand, has seen its share of daily video consumption by teens dwindle over the past few years. In 2018, 16% of the daily time teens spent watching video was spent with cable TV. This year that share has shrunk to 6%. Added to that, the share of teens from cord-never households has grown. Some 40% of teens now say their household has never had cable TV, up from 35% last year.

Other Highlights on Teens’ Preferences

Amazon remains well ahead as teens’ preferred shopping website (52%), with SHEIN at a distant #2, cited by a 9% share of respondents.

Nike is teens’ top clothing brand (27%), followed by American Eagle (7%), PacSun (5%) and Adidas (5%).

The environment is teens’ top social cause (15%), with more than half (54%) saying they consider their carbon footprint when making purchasing decisions. Teens are also concerned about racial inequity (13%) and Afghanistan (6%).

Some 87% of teens own an iPhone as of Fall 2021, up from 86% this time last year. Additionally, 88% say their next phone will be an iPhone.

When it comes to payment methods, the majority (85%) of teens use cash, with other methods such as Apple Pay (35%) and PayPal (22%) trailing behind.

Although many Americans are skeptical about the future of cryptocurrency, 9% of teens say they have bought cryptocurrency, with more than three-quarters (78%) of these being male.

The full report can be found here.



About the Data: Fall 2021 findings are based on a survey of 10,000 US teens with an average age of 15.8.

