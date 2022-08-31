Teens & Social: Who Likes What?

It’s well known at this point that teens have soured on Facebook, with TikTok quickly rising as a dominant force. Now Pew Research Center enters the fray with new data showing just how much teens’ preferences have changed in recent years.

Pew surveyed US teens (13-17) in Q2 and compared the responses with a previous survey fielded in 2014-2015. Per the results, the share of teens using Facebook has dramatically declined, by more than half, from 71% in the earlier survey to 32% in this latest edition. There has also been a decline in the percentage using Tumblr, from 14% to 5%.

By contrast, the share of teens using Instagram and Snapchat have both risen during that time frame, from 52% to 62% and from 41% to 59%, respectively.

This latest survey includes a number of platforms not measured in the earlier one. YouTube, asked about this year, vaults to the top of the list, with 95% of teens reporting ever using it. Following the popular video platform is TikTok, used by 2 in 3 (67% of) US teens, putting TikTok ahead of both Instagram and Snapchat (as supported by other research among Gen Zers).

The other platforms new to this survey are Twitch (used by 20% of teens), WhatsApp (17%) and Reddit (14%).

Demographic Differences

The survey also breaks down the use of various platforms by demographic variables including gender, race/ethnicity, age, household income, and location. Bearing in mind that some of these sample sizes will be small, here are some highlights from those results.

YouTube is used by more than 9 in 10 teens, regardless of demographic group. Along with WhatsApp, YouTube is the only platform to not have a considerable age gap in use (15-17-year-olds are much more likely than 13-14-year-olds to have adopted other platforms such as Instagram and Twitter).

is used by more than 9 in 10 teens, regardless of demographic group. Along with WhatsApp, YouTube is the only platform to not have a considerable age gap in use (15-17-year-olds are much more likely than 13-14-year-olds to have adopted other platforms such as Instagram and Twitter). TikTok use is higher among girls (73%) than boys (60%). It’s also higher among Black (81%) than Hispanic (71%) and White (62%) teens, and is more used by those in Urban than Suburban or Rural settings. As also seen in MarketingCharts’ Media Audience Demographics report, TikTok adoption is higher among low-income than higher-income respondents.

use is higher among girls (73%) than boys (60%). It’s also higher among Black (81%) than Hispanic (71%) and White (62%) teens, and is more used by those in Urban than Suburban or Rural settings. As also seen in MarketingCharts’ Media Audience Demographics report, TikTok adoption is higher among low-income than higher-income respondents. Instagram use follows the same general patterns as TikTok: its use is higher among girls (69%) than boys (55%), among Black (69%) and Hispanic (68%) than White (58%) teens, and among Urban (70%) than Suburban (61%) or Rural (58%) teens.

use follows the same general patterns as TikTok: its use is higher among girls (69%) than boys (55%), among Black (69%) and Hispanic (68%) than White (58%) teens, and among Urban (70%) than Suburban (61%) or Rural (58%) teens. Snapchat is slightly more favored by girls (64%) than boys (54%), but does not have much difference in use when sorting by race/ethnicity, geographic setting, or household income.

is slightly more favored by girls (64%) than boys (54%), but does not have much difference in use when sorting by race/ethnicity, geographic setting, or household income. Facebook is relatively similarly used by girls (34%) and boys (31%), and is without much difference among races and ethnicities. It under-indexes in use among those in a Suburban setting (24%) and by higher-income ($75K+) teens (27%). It’s worth noting that fewer than one-quarter (23%) of teens ages 13-14 use Facebook.

is relatively similarly used by girls (34%) and boys (31%), and is without much difference among races and ethnicities. It under-indexes in use among those in a Suburban setting (24%) and by higher-income ($75K+) teens (27%). It’s worth noting that fewer than one-quarter (23%) of teens ages 13-14 use Facebook. Twitter use does not vary much between boys (24%) and girls (22%), while White (20%) teens under-index relative to Black (31%) and Hispanic (28%) teens. Those in Rural settings (19%) are also less likely than average to use Twitter.

use does not vary much between boys (24%) and girls (22%), while White (20%) teens under-index relative to Black (31%) and Hispanic (28%) teens. Those in Rural settings (19%) are also less likely than average to use Twitter. Twitch is one of the few platforms that is used by boys (26%) more than girls (13%). The gaps in use are much smaller when sorting by race/ethnicity and household income, though Suburban (24%) teens stand out as more likely than those in other geographic settings to use the platform.

is one of the few platforms that is used by boys (26%) more than girls (13%). The gaps in use are much smaller when sorting by race/ethnicity and household income, though Suburban (24%) teens stand out as more likely than those in other geographic settings to use the platform. WhatsApp is almost equally used by boys and girls, but is heavily favored by Hispanic (29%) teens compared to Black (19%) and White (10%) teens. It’s much more commonly used by those in an Urban (29%) setting as opposed to a Suburban (16%) or Rural (11%) setting.

is almost equally used by boys and girls, but is heavily favored by Hispanic (29%) teens compared to Black (19%) and White (10%) teens. It’s much more commonly used by those in an Urban (29%) setting as opposed to a Suburban (16%) or Rural (11%) setting. Reddit clearly appeals to boys (20%) more than girls (8%). While almost equally used by White (16%) and Hispanic (14%) teens, Black (9%) teens lag in adoption. It tends to be used more by teens in a Suburban (17%) setting than others, and its adoption tends to increase with household income.

clearly appeals to boys (20%) more than girls (8%). While almost equally used by White (16%) and Hispanic (14%) teens, Black (9%) teens lag in adoption. It tends to be used more by teens in a Suburban (17%) setting than others, and its adoption tends to increase with household income. Tumblr, with its low adoption rate of just 5%, does not show distinct differences in anything other than age and household income, with the middle-income bracket ($30-75K) standing out in use (7%) compared to the low- and high-income brackets (4%).

Subscribe to our chart database to access an exclusive chart showing the above demographic findings.

Other Findings:

More than one-third (36%) of teens surveyed say they spend too much time on social media, compared to 8% who say they spend too little. A majority (55%) feel that the time they spend is about right.

Some 54% say that it would be very (18%) or somewhat (35%) hard to give up social media, versus 46% who feel it would be very (20%) or somewhat (26%) easy.

About 1 in 5 (19% of) teens say they’re on YouTube almost constantly, versus 16% for TikTok, 15% for Snapchat, 10% for Instagram, and 2% for Facebook. Daily use is highest for YouTube (77%) and TikTok (58%), while about half use Snapchat (51%) and Instagram (50%) daily.

Black teens (32%) are the most likely to say they use YouTube almost constantly, while Hispanic (23%) teens are the most apt to say they use Snapchat with that frequency. Both Black and Hispanic teens are closely aligned in almost-constant use of TikTok and Instagram. For each of these platforms, White teens trail distantly in almost-constant use.

About the Data: The results are based on “a self-administered web survey conducted from April 14 to May 4, 2022, among a sample of 1,316 dyads, with each dyad (or pair) comprised of one U.S. teen ages 13 to 17 and one parent per teen.”