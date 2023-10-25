Teens’ Social Media Preferences Remain Intact, with TikTok Leading

TikTok continues to be American teens’ favorite social media platform, though not their most widely used, according to the latest edition of Piper Sandler’s Taking Stock with Teens report, which is released every 6 months.

The survey asked 9,193 teens (with an average age of 15.7 years) to identify their favorite social media platform. The largest share cited TikTok, at 38%, up slightly from the previous Spring 2023 edition (37%) and in line with the year-earlier period’s 38%. Separate research has recently also found TikTok to be teens’ favorite social media platform (if excluding YouTube, as Piper Sandler does).

While that previous research found very few teens pointing to Snapchat as a favorite, the Piper Sandler report indicates that Snapchat remains teens’ second-most preferred platform. In this latest edition of the report it was the favorite for 28% of respondents, up slightly from 27% in the previous edition and arresting a downward trend.

Meanwhile, Instagram is the favorite for fewer than one-quarter (23% share) of teens surveyed, generally unchanged from the previous survey. One of Meta’s other major social media properties, Facebook, has completely lost its appeal, though. It’s the favorite for just 2% of teens surveyed.

In fact, fewer than one-third of teens even use Facebook on a monthly basis, according to the report, with the 28% reporting doing so in line with the past few editions. Notably, the share of teens saying they use Twitter (now X) on a monthly basis has fallen to 32%, down from 35% this time last year. The embattled social media platform has now fallen behind Pinterest, used at least monthly by more than one-third (35%) of teens.

In terms of monthly engagement, Instagram leads the pack, with 8 in 10 (80% of) respondents reporting use. That compares with about three-quarters (74%) for both TikTok and Snapchat.

Overall, teens average roughly 4-and-a-half hours a day using social media, according to the survey’s findings.

In other highlights from Piper Sandler’s study: