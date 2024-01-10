Log In

The Demographics of Teen Social Media Use

January 10, 2024

YouTube continues to be the most widely used social media platform among US teens, with the ever-popular TikTok leading the second tier of usage, closely grouped with Snapchat and Instagram. So finds the Pew Research Center in its latest foray [pdf] into the social media usage habits of teens ages 13-17.

The survey breaks down the use of various platforms by demographic variables including gender, race/ethnicity, age, household income, and location. Bearing in mind that some of these sample sizes will be small, here are some highlights from those results.

  • YouTube is used by fully 93% of teens, including more than 9 in 10 of each demographic group. Along with WhatsApp and BeReal, YouTube is the only platform to not have a considerable age gap in use (15-17-year-olds are much more likely than 13-14-year-olds to have adopted other platforms such as Instagram and Twitter/X). YouTube continues to be one of the few platforms that is more commonly used by boys than girls, as also found in other research.
  • TikTok (63%) use is higher among girls (68%) than boys (59%). It’s also higher among Black (80%) and Hispanic (70%) than White (57%) teens, and is slightly more used by those in Urban (67%) than Suburban or Rural settings (62% each). TikTok adoption remains broader among lower-income (71%) than higher-income (61%) respondents.
  • Snapchat (60%) is more favored by girls (65%) than boys (56%), but does not have as much difference as TikTok in use when sorting by race/ethnicity, geographic setting, or household income. It does have higher adoption among older (67%) than younger (49%) teens.
  • Instagram (59%) use follows the same general patterns as TikTok: its use is higher among girls (66%) than boys (53%), among Black (69%) and Hispanic (62%) than White (56%) teens, and among Urban (65%) than Suburban (58%) or Rural (55%) teens. However, unlike with TikTok, there’s no real difference in usage when sorting by household income.
  • Facebook (33%) is used to a slightly greater extent by girls (36%) than boys (29%), but doesn’t have too much variance in use among races and ethnicities. It under-indexes in use among those in a Suburban setting (28%) and by higher-income ($75K+) teens (27%). It’s worth noting that fewer than one-quarter (24%) of teens ages 13-14 use Facebook.
  • WhatsApp (21%) is equally used by boys and girls, but is heavily favored by Hispanic (28%) teens compared to Black (20%) and White (14%) teens. It’s also much more commonly used by those in an Urban (28%) setting as opposed to a Rural (12%) setting. Its usage is constant among teens ages 13-14 and 15-17, and does not differ considerably when sorting by household income.
  • Twitter/X (20%) use does not vary much between boys (21%) and girls (19%), but is higher among Black (28%) teens than others. Older teens ages 15-17 are about twice as likely as their younger counterparts to use Twitter/X (25% and 12%, respectively). Those in Rural settings (16%) are less likely than average to use the platform, while there isn’t much variance among teens with different household income levels.
  • Reddit (14%) is one of the few platforms that appeals to boys (18%) more than girls (10%). There’s little difference among the races/ethnicities and none for household income, but it is less popular among those in a Rural setting (10%).
  • BeReal (13%) is much more widely used by girls (19%) than boys (8%). Although there’s no difference in usage by age group, this is one of the few platforms where teens in an Urban setting (7%) trail their counterparts in Suburban (15%) and Rural (14%) settings to a considerable degree. BeReal is also the only platform in which White teens have the highest adoption rate (16%) and Hispanic teens are considerably below the average (7%). Finally, teens in higher-income households (16%) are much more likely than those in middle- (9%) and lower-income (7%) households to use the platform.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September-October 2023 survey conducted among a sample of 1,453 dyads, with each dyad (or pair) comprised of one U.S. teen ages 13 to 17 and one parent per teen.

