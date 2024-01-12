1 in 6 Teens Say They’re on TikTok Almost Constantly

YouTube is the most widely used social media platform among US teens ages 13-17, and it’s also the platform most likely to be used on a daily basis. But when it comes to near constant use, TikTok takes the lead, according to a study [pdf] from the Pew Research Center.

Indeed, some 17% of teens surveyed by Pew say they use the app almost constantly, edging the 16% who said the same about YouTube. Close behind is Snapchat, used almost constantly by around 1 in 7 (14% of) teens, with Instagram (8%) further back.

These results align with previous research in which TikTok emerged as the favorite social media app among teens, followed by Snapchat and Instagram. (YouTube was not measured as a social media platform in that survey.)

An interesting way to look at the extent to which teens find these platforms engaging is to analyze the share of users who report being on the platform almost constantly. (This calculation involved dividing the share who said they use each app almost constantly by the share who say they use each one at all.) Here, TikTok again paces the pack: some 27% of teens who use the app say they use it constantly, compared to 23% of Snapchat users, 17% of YouTube users, 14% of Instagram users, and 9% of Facebook users.

This finding is also supported by other research, in which TikTok was found to have higher user engagement in the US (among all users, not just teens) than YouTube. Likewise, adults in the US are finding TikTok to be much more engaging than Facebook.

Returning to this latest study, the results show that among teens, girls (22%) are far more likely than boys (12%) to say they use TikTok almost constantly. There’s also a considerable gap in Snapchat use (17% and 12%, respectively) in favor of girls, though it’s smaller for Instagram and Facebook. Of the 5 most widely-used platforms among teens, YouTube is the only one in which a higher share of boys (18%) than girls (15%) report almost constant use.

Finally, the research reveals a wide gap in near-constant use of these social media platforms when sorting by race/ethnicity. For example, roughly one-third (32%) of Hispanic teens say they use TikTok almost constantly, compared to 20% of Black teens and 10% of White teens. As regards YouTube use, Hispanic (27%) and Black (23%) teens are far ahead of White (9%) teens in almost-constant use, though the difference is a little smaller for Snapchat (20%, 12%, and 12%, respectively).

The biggest gulf between Hispanic (16%), Black (15%) and White (3%) teens is for almost-constant use of Instagram.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September-October 2023 survey conducted among a sample of 1,453 dyads, with each dyad (or pair) comprised of one U.S. teen ages 13 to 17 and one parent per teen.