Which Teens Have Access to Which Devices?

Smartphone access has become almost ubiquitous among American teens ages 13-17, according to a recent study from the Pew Research Center. Some 95% of teens ages 13-17 surveyed in late 2023 reported having access to a smartphone, up from 73% in 2015.

While that shows a big uptick in smartphone access over time, the same degree of change hasn’t been observed for other devices: 9 in 10 have access to a desktop or laptop computer at home, compared to 87% in 2015, while 83% have access to a gaming console (up only slightly from 81%) and 65% to a tablet (up from 58%).

Given the near-universal access to smartphones among teens, there’s little separation among them when sorting by demographic group. Girls (97%) report slightly more access to smartphones than boys (94%), as do 15-17-year-olds (97%) in comparison to 13-14-year-olds (92%). (Previous research suggests that most kids have a smartphone by age 12.) However, there doesn’t appear to be a clear income-related pattern to smartphone access.

When it comes to laptop or desktop access, though, income plays a factor. Fully 94% of teens living in households with income of at least $75K have access to a laptop or desktop at home, compared to 87% of those in households with income of $30-75K and 72% of those with household income of less than $30K.

That trend is also evident for gaming console access, which is more widespread among higher-income (85%) than middle- (80%) and lower-income (78%) respondents. The other – bigger – disparity in console access is observed when sorting by gender, as 91% of male teens report access, compared to 75% of female teens. Almost half of male teens (45%) play video games every day, according to recent research.

Income also plays a role in tablet access, with the higher-income group more likely than the lower-income group to say they have access to a tablet at home (67% and 57%, respectively).

Finally, it’s worth noting that for each device, access is most widespread among teens living in suburban settings, with access otherwise similar among those in urban and rural settings save for smartphones, where urban kids are ahead.

For more, check out the full findings here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September-October 2023 survey conducted among a sample of 1,453 dyads, with each dyad (or pair) comprised of one U.S. teen ages 13 to 17 and one parent per teen.