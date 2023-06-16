Social Circles and Work Are Key to Gen Z and Millennial Identities

Many marketers are trying to reach Gen Zers and Millennials (as evidenced by their outsized presence in advertising), but effectively messaging these generations relies on an ability to understand their behaviors and attitudes. A recent study [download page] from Deloitte delves into senses of identity among Gen Zers and Millennials, finding their drivers to be largely similar, though not without some small differences.

Friends and family emerge as being most central to these generations’ senses of identity, as cited by 64% of Gen Zers and 70% of Millennials. This is notable in light of previous research that has found that “relating to a generational identity is more influenced by family… than by age.”

Beyond family and friends, it’s interesting to see that work is also a strong component in identity, particularly among Millennials. Indeed, some 62% cite their work as being of high importance to their sense of identity. Fewer Gen Zers feel the same way, although about half (49%) also indicate work to be central to their sense of identity. The importance of work to identity may be why company treatment of employees is often cited as the most critical aspect of brand activism and the area that CEOs should most speak out about.

Although friends and family and work are most important (among the options tested in the survey) to identity, others also play a role. Three in 10 respondents from each generation indicate that hobbies other than music and exercise are important to their sense of identity. Playing or listening to music (24%) and exercise (23%) are almost equally important to Gen Zers, while exercise (25%) takes precedence over music (15%) for Millennials. The skew to music among the younger generation isn’t too surprising, given research showing the extent to which Gen Zers around the world listen to music.

Meanwhile, the report notes that while work is central to sense of identity, that doesn’t mean that a work/life balance isn’t important. Instead, when thinking about the peers that they admire the most, Gen Zers and Millennials say that what impresses them the most is their ability to maintain a positive work/life balance. By contrast, passion for their work is at the bottom of the list of admired attributes. In fact, work/life balance is Gen Zers and Millennials’ top consideration when choosing an employer.

Other traits that impress Gen Zers and Millennials about the peers they admire are their ability to live their life on their own terms and not necessarily to live up to societal expectations, and their ambition to continue learning new skills.

Other Survey Highlights:

Compared to 2019, more Gen Zers and Millennials report being very satisfied with their work/life balance, with flexibility at work, with their employer’s DEI efforts, and with their employer’s societal impact.

The leading way by which Gen Zers and Millennials feel they have an opportunity to positively influence their organization is in the products and services offered to clients/customers.

The cost of living is the biggest societal concern for respondents from both generations. The mental health of their generation is the 4th-largest concern for Gen Zers, while being 9th on the list for Millennials.

About 7 in 10 respondents from each generation say they respond to work emails/messages outside of working hours, and 30% of Millennials say they do so at least 5 days a week.

Almost half (46%) of Gen Zers and 4 in 10 (39% of) Millennials feel stressed or anxious all or most of the time.

About 4 in 10 (39% of) Millennials and one-third (33%) of Gen Zers have daily or periodic caregiving responsibilities for both children and parents or older relatives. Caretaking has a significant impact on these individuals’ mental health.

For more, download the full study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a November-December 2022 global survey of 14,483 Gen Zers and 8,373 Millennials. Gen Zers are defined as being born between January 1995 and December 2004, and Millennials are defined as being born between January 1983 and December 1994.