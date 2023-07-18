Young Adults Today Are Taking Longer to Reach Key Milestones

Whatever one’s views on what a good age is for a young adult to get married, live independently of their parents, and have kids, one can agree that achieving financial independence is a good thing, and likely the earlier the better. However, today’s young adults are having a harder time gaining that independence, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of 1980 decennial census and 2021 American Community Survey data.

In 1980, fully 64% of 21-year-olds had gained full-time work. In 2021? That figure was a lowly 39%. It’s true that some of that may be due to increases in college enrollment, with some 21-year-olds not yet having completed university and entering the workforce. In 2021, for example, 46% of women and 36% of men ages 25-34 had a bachelor’s degree, per a separate Pew Research Center analysis, compared to 12% and 20%, respectively, in 1970.

The lack of a full-time job carries over to financial independence: while 42% of 21-year-olds had achieved this in 1980, in 2021 just 1 in 4 (25%) could boast this, defined as having an income of at last 150% of the poverty level for one person in a given year.

Perhaps as a result, fewer are living outside the home: about half (51%) of 21-year-olds in 2021 were living somewhere other than their parents’ home, compared to 62% in 1980.

Young adults are also waiting to get married and have children, which may be seen as a positive development. Just 6% of 21-year-olds in 2021 had ever been married or had a child in the household. In 1980, almost one-third (32%) had been married, while 18% had a child in the household.

Interestingly, by age 25, the financial gaps for young adults largely narrow, while the other milestones remain very different. Specifically, almost two-thirds (66%) of 21-year-olds in 2021 had full-time work, which still trailed the share (73%) from 1980, but to a lesser extent than for 21-year-olds. Financial independence was much more on par, with 60% having achieved it in 2021 versus 63% in 1980. The analysts note that these are still statistically significant.

(Wealth may be a different story: at the end of 2021, Millennials controlled just 6.4% share of household wealth in the US.)

Notably, there are some gender differences to these findings. Young women (age 25) in 2021 were equally likely to have full-time work as they were in 1980 (each at 61%), while being more likely to have achieved financial independence (56% vs. 50%). Young men age 25, though, were less likely to work full-time in 2021 than they were in 1980 (71% vs. 85%), and also less likely to have gained financial independence (64% vs. 77%).

Finally, 25 does not seem to be the age for marriage or children today. While 63% of 25-year-olds in 1980 had ever been married, in 2021 just 22% of people of that age could say the same. Likewise, although almost 4 in 10 (39%) 25-year-olds in 1980 had a child in the household, that figure stood at just 17% in 2021.

Finally, about two-thirds (68%) of 25-year-olds lived independently of their parents in 2021, down from 84% in 1980.

For more, check out the full analysis here.