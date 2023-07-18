Log In

Young Adults Today Are Taking Longer to Reach Key Milestones

July 18, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Demographics & Audiences | Youth & Gen X

Whatever one’s views on what a good age is for a young adult to get married, live independently of their parents, and have kids, one can agree that achieving financial independence is a good thing, and likely the earlier the better. However, today’s young adults are having a harder time gaining that independence, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of 1980 decennial census and 2021 American Community Survey data.

In 1980, fully 64% of 21-year-olds had gained full-time work. In 2021? That figure was a lowly 39%. It’s true that some of that may be due to increases in college enrollment, with some 21-year-olds not yet having completed university and entering the workforce. In 2021, for example, 46% of women and 36% of men ages 25-34 had a bachelor’s degree, per a separate Pew Research Center analysis, compared to 12% and 20%, respectively, in 1970.

The lack of a full-time job carries over to financial independence: while 42% of 21-year-olds had achieved this in 1980, in 2021 just 1 in 4 (25%) could boast this, defined as having an income of at last 150% of the poverty level for one person in a given year.

Perhaps as a result, fewer are living outside the home: about half (51%) of 21-year-olds in 2021 were living somewhere other than their parents’ home, compared to 62% in 1980.

Young adults are also waiting to get married and have children, which may be seen as a positive development. Just 6% of 21-year-olds in 2021 had ever been married or had a child in the household. In 1980, almost one-third (32%) had been married, while 18% had a child in the household.

Interestingly, by age 25, the financial gaps for young adults largely narrow, while the other milestones remain very different. Specifically, almost two-thirds (66%) of 21-year-olds in 2021 had full-time work, which still trailed the share (73%) from 1980, but to a lesser extent than for 21-year-olds. Financial independence was much more on par, with 60% having achieved it in 2021 versus 63% in 1980. The analysts note that these are still statistically significant.

(Wealth may be a different story: at the end of 2021, Millennials controlled just 6.4% share of household wealth in the US.)

Notably, there are some gender differences to these findings. Young women (age 25) in 2021 were equally likely to have full-time work as they were in 1980 (each at 61%), while being more likely to have achieved financial independence (56% vs. 50%). Young men age 25, though, were less likely to work full-time in 2021 than they were in 1980 (71% vs. 85%), and also less likely to have gained financial independence (64% vs. 77%).

Finally, 25 does not seem to be the age for marriage or children today. While 63% of 25-year-olds in 1980 had ever been married, in 2021 just 22% of people of that age could say the same. Likewise, although almost 4 in 10 (39%) 25-year-olds in 1980 had a child in the household, that figure stood at just 17% in 2021.

Finally, about two-thirds (68%) of 25-year-olds lived independently of their parents in 2021, down from 84% in 1980.

For more, check out the full analysis here.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This