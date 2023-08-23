Here’s What Millennials Say They Want from Brands

Millennials around the world are more likely to want brands to be smart than funny, and more reliable than bold, according to results from a GWI report [download page]. In surveying tens of thousands of adults ages 27-40 around the world, GWI discovered that the brand quality that most resonates with respondents is reliability, with a leading 53% of respondents indicating that they want brands to be reliable.

This is also the attribute that is the biggest driver of trust in businesses, according to separate research, and may not be unique to the younger crowd: previous research from GWI has also found that reliability is the top quality that Baby Boomers want from brands.

Closely grouped behind reliability are three additional qualities that Millennials want from brands: that they be innovative (43%), smart (43%), and authentic (42%). Regarding that last quality, the search for authenticity has driven the influencer marketing trend and continues to be a key reason why brands partner with influencers. In fact, authenticity is the most important factor for consumers when learning about brands on social media.

Other qualities don’t hold as much importance with Millennials, including brands being trendy/cool (29%), exclusive (26%), young (24%), funny (24%) or bold (22%). The quality that resonates the least with respondents is a brand being traditional, cited by fewer than 1 in 5 (18%) Millennials surveyed.

Turning to brand actions, there are three that stand out atop the wish list among Millennials. Those include listening to customer feedback, which tops the list of actions that Millennials said brands should take. Separate research has likewise found that people want brands to invite feedback and dialogue in response to public opinion about them – it appears that Millennials want to make sure that brands listen and act on that feedback too.

Also at the top of the list of actions that Millennials want from brands are for them to be socially responsible and to be eco-friendly. With respect to social issues, it’s important for brands to understand which issues and movements are most important to Millennials. In other results from the study, the social issues that the largest shares of Millennials in the US said were most important to them were reducing/ending sexual harassment/abuse (55%) and access to mental health help/care (54%). (Interestingly, an ICSC survey [pdf] of Gen Zers in the US finds that the top issue that they want brands/companies they shop to support is mental health – 53% – ahead of the environment/climate change and sustainability.)

In terms of the issues that were highest-indexing among American Millennials, body inclusivity/body neutrality emerged as of most relative importance compared to the other adults surveyed, followed by access to sexual health help/care.

About the Data: The results are based on a Q1 2023 survey of 81,921 Millennials ages 27-40 across 52 markets. The results specific to American Millennials are based on a Q1 2023 survey of 741 American Millennials ages 27-40.