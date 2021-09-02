Select Page

People Have Been Relying on These Digital Services Most

September 2, 2021 People Have Been Relying on These Digital Services Most

AppDynamics How Digital Services Help People Sept2021Through the pandemic, people have relied on digital services more than ever. Per a report [pdf] from AppDynamics, more than 8 in 10 (84% of) US consumers say digital services made a positive impact on their lives during the pandemic, in part because digital services have made some activities more accessible (83%).

With travel limited and many venues, theaters, and restaurants closed, three-quarters of the 13,000 global respondents surveyed say digital services became a lifeline to some kind of normalcy during the pandemic. Most consumers depended on digital services to stay in touch with family and friends (90%) and access entertainment (86%) such as streaming and gaming. Digital services also provided access to essential supplies such as food and medicine (77%), as well as access to public services and support (77%).

However, it appears the dependence on digital services didn’t increase for everyone as a result of the pandemic. Accessing top services like connecting to family, banking, getting the news, shopping or entertainment, habits were already established.

While 46% report their use of digital services to connect with family and friends increased during the pandemic, the same portion says their use of these services hadn’t changed from before the pandemic. Similarly, the same can be said about using digital services for entertainment (46% say their use increased vs. 45% say they used these services the same amount), news and information (42% vs. 51%), food delivery (41% vs. 49%) and collaborative work tools (46% vs. 46%).

Some 81% say digital services allowed them to try new things, such as telehealth and telemedicine. Indeed, 77% say digital services helped them access healthcare services, while 73% used digital services for managing their mental and physical health.

Read the full report here.

About the Data: The report findings are based on a July 2021 survey of more than 13,000 consumers across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Related

As the Marketing Mix Changes, What Digital Tactics Are Marketers Relying On? TV Viewers Warm to Watching New Movies at Home Almost Half of B2B Orgs Say It’s Become More Difficult to Close Deals. Why? US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2021-2025 Content Not the Only Appeal in Streaming Video Subscriptions Satisfaction High with Streaming Media Services, Lower with ISPs Almost 6 in 10 Watch Ad-Supported Streaming Services Digital Sources Now Generate 40% of Leads for Professional Services Firms Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap People Still Say They’re Watching More TV Than They Did Pre-Pandemic

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This