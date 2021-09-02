People Have Been Relying on These Digital Services Most

Through the pandemic, people have relied on digital services more than ever. Per a report [pdf] from AppDynamics, more than 8 in 10 (84% of) US consumers say digital services made a positive impact on their lives during the pandemic, in part because digital services have made some activities more accessible (83%).

With travel limited and many venues, theaters, and restaurants closed, three-quarters of the 13,000 global respondents surveyed say digital services became a lifeline to some kind of normalcy during the pandemic. Most consumers depended on digital services to stay in touch with family and friends (90%) and access entertainment (86%) such as streaming and gaming. Digital services also provided access to essential supplies such as food and medicine (77%), as well as access to public services and support (77%).

However, it appears the dependence on digital services didn’t increase for everyone as a result of the pandemic. Accessing top services like connecting to family, banking, getting the news, shopping or entertainment, habits were already established.

While 46% report their use of digital services to connect with family and friends increased during the pandemic, the same portion says their use of these services hadn’t changed from before the pandemic. Similarly, the same can be said about using digital services for entertainment (46% say their use increased vs. 45% say they used these services the same amount), news and information (42% vs. 51%), food delivery (41% vs. 49%) and collaborative work tools (46% vs. 46%).

Some 81% say digital services allowed them to try new things, such as telehealth and telemedicine. Indeed, 77% say digital services helped them access healthcare services, while 73% used digital services for managing their mental and physical health.

Read the full report here.

About the Data: The report findings are based on a July 2021 survey of more than 13,000 consumers across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.