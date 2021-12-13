Most Marketers Say They’re Using 2-10 Segmentations for Email Campaigns

With inboxes filling up and competition for attention fierce, email marketers have struggled to keep recipients engaged, especially with people spending less time reading brand emails than they have in the past. This is where segmentation and personalization play an important role. A report [download page] from Simon Data and ClickZ indicates that, while very few marketers use an average of more than 50 segmentations at a given time for email campaigns, the majority (65%) use an average of 2 to 10 segmentations.



With personalization and segmentation of email on the rise, it is somewhat surprising to see that 1 in 5 (20.8%) of the 130 senior marketing professionals surveyed say they take a one-size-fits-all approach to their email segmentation. For those organizations that are segmenting their email campaigns, most are segmenting based on both real-time data and historical data (47%). Considerably fewer (12%) are only using real-time data to segment email campaigns.



It is also possible that email marketers’ efforts in personalization are lacking. Only about one-quarter (24%) say they typically use 3 or more personalized elements per email. Instead, close to half (46%) typically use one personalized element.

Does Segmentation Take Too Much Time?

When respondents were asked if the time it takes to create segments stands as a blocker to the amount of personalization they use in their email marketing campaigns, 3 in 10 said it was. However, a slightly larger share (35%) reported that the time it takes to create segments was not a deterrent to the amount of personalization in their email campaigns.



Still, it’s clear that email campaigns take time to create. About half (47%) of respondents say that it takes at least 4 business days to get the information they need to run campaigns. Moreover, recent data from Litmus shows that 6 in 10 marketers said their email production times were 2 or more weeks.

The Importance of Data

Research from early last year shows that two-thirds of marketers consider personalization one of the best tactics for improving the effectiveness of email programs. The importance of data is apparent from the teams that take part in email marketing campaigns. Per this more recent survey, along with email marketing teams, some 4 in 10 respondents say that their data team is involved in the email marketing campaign process.



Furthermore, close to 6 in 10 (58%) say that having better access to their customer data would greatly improve their ability to personalize their email marketing campaigns. Nevertheless, only a little more than half (52%) say their current email service provider integrates with all of their customer data sources.



The full report can be found here.



About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 130 senior marketing professionals.

