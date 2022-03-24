Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) Impacting Email Efforts in a Variety of Ways

Apple’s email privacy changes – enacting in September 2021 – are proving to be a great concern for marketers, who believe that Apple Mail’s Privacy Protection (MPP) is more likely to affect their email program than the loss of third-party cookies. A survey from GetApp identifies the areas in which MPP is affecting marketers the most.

The survey – fielded in January among almost 300 employees who have involvement with marketing-related activities – found that the top way by which MPP is currently affecting email marketing efforts is by making open times unknown (35%). At least 3 in 10 respondents also point to a range of other current impacts, including disrupted interactive emails (34%), inaccurate email segmentation (34%), no geolocation data (34%), decreased email engagement (34%), and inaccurate localized content (33%).

Overall, some 39% say that Apple’s MPP is already having a significant impact on their company, while another 50% believe it will within the next 1-12 months. Additionally, almost two-thirds believe MPP will permanently change email marketing.

An Innovation Silver Lining?

Although marketers report impacts from MPP, they generally hold positive attitudes towards customer data privacy and protection, with 9 in 10 saying these are very important to their company.

What may emerge from the change is a new approach to email programs: indeed, 87% say their company is willing to experiment with new email marketing tactics, and 61% likewise agree that MPP has provided their company with an opportunity to innovate email marketing strategy.

Examining respondents with high email ROI (in excess of $20 per dollar spent), GetApp notes that actions taken to deal with MPP include experimenting with new marketing tactics, increasing email personalization, changing data privacy practices, increasing the monitoring of email deliverability, and increasing re-engagement campaigns.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey conducted in January 2022 among 299 respondents who “were screened for full-time employees of all company sizes that have involvement with marketing-related activities. They must have been working within roles including advertising, brand management, customer experience or service, data and analytics, IT, marketing, product marketing and management, sales, or strategic planning and be current email and social media marketing users.”