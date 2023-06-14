The Most Engaged Email Recipients Open Emails Soon After They’re Sent

Email continues to be an effective digital channel for marketers, though increasing engagement is always a challenge. In fact, average click-through rates (CTRs) declined slightly last year, according to a recent benchmarks report from GetResponse.

The benchmarks rest on an analysis of almost 7 billion emails sent throughout 2022 by GetResponse customers with at least 500 contacts. It’s worth noting that GetResponse users are largely solopreneurs or SMBs, so the results may not be reflective of all business types.

Cumulative Email Response Rates

One of the more interesting pieces of data relates to the cumulative share of opens and clicks that happens over time, with the results indicating that, generally speaking, the earlier a recipient opens an email after it’s sent, the more likely they are to click on a link within it.

That’s because the cumulative share of clicks rises much more quickly in the first hours post-send than the cumulative share of opens for a campaign. At least for this data set, last year it took 8 hours on average before a majority of the average campaign’s opens took place (51.91% share). However, it took only 4 hours for a majority (52.89%) share of clicks on the average campaign to take place.

That’s essentially due to the first hour post-send. Whereas about 1 in 5 opens (19.66% share) occurs within the first hour after sending, almost one-third (31.95%) of clicks take place within that first hour. In other words, those who open emails soon after they are sent occur for an outsized portion of total clicks.

By contrast, whereas more than one-quarter (26.74%) of all email opens occurs 26 or more hours after a campaign is sent, on average, only 17.47% share of clicks happen that far out, suggesting that these recipients are less likely to click than others.

Best Time of the Day to Send Emails

For the purposes of this review, open rates are not being discussed in depth due to the impact of iOS 14, which has skewed open rate data.

As far as click-through rates go, the analysis finds that there are two peaks during the day: one at 6AM (3.42%) and one at 6PM (3.36%). By contrast, the lowest point for click-through rates is at midnight.

As a result, the analysts suggest that early in the morning and later in the afternoon might be the best time slots for sending emails. It certainly seems as though inboxes will be less cluttered at those points, as the 7-11AM period is the heaviest in terms of sending, with 9AM the most popular hour (8.55% of all messages sent).

Best Day of the Week

There is a strong degree of consistency in click-through rates throughout the week. That’s particularly true for weekdays, when average CTRs ranged from a low of 2.14% on Fridays to a high of 2.26% on Tuesdays.

CTRs were lower on the weekends – averaging 1.85% on Saturdays and 2.01% on Sundays – but again were not drastically different from the weekdays.

Click-to-open rates followed the same pattern, highest on Tuesdays and lowest on Saturdays, with the lowest rate on a weekday being on Fridays.

Use of Preheader

Using a preheader — that small line of summary text that is displayed in the inbox — appears to have a positive impact on engagement rates. The emails that used a preheader (34.23% of emails analyzed) had an average open rate of 32.95%, click-through rate of 3.12% and click-to-open rate of 9.46%. This compares favorably to the rest of the emails, where the average open rate was 25.72%, with the average click-through rate and click-to-open rate also lower (1.97% and 7.65%, respectively).

More Highlights:

The Communications (5.77%) and Publishing (5.43%) industries had the highest average CTRs.

On a month-by-month basis, average click-through rates were lowest in June and highest in December.

The vast majority of senders are using only single opt-in.

Almost 1 in 8 autoresponder cycles (11.4% share) includes at least 19 emails.

Emojis in subject lines are not associated with higher open or click-through rates.

Likewise, personalization in subject lines does not appear to have a positive impact on engagement rates (in fact, emails with personalized subject lines had far lower open and click rates than the rest).

However, emails with personalization in the body of the email had higher click-through rates than those without personalization in the email body (2.7% and 2.1%, respectively).

Image-based emails enjoyed click-through rates more than twice as high as text-based newsletters.

For more email benchmarks, you can check out the full analysis here.