Email Marketers to Focus on Personalization in the Year Ahead

Personalization and automation look to be of high priority to email marketers in the year ahead, according to a report [download page] from Litmus examining email workflows. The survey of more than 440 email marketers found that a majority (55%) will be prioritizing expansion of how they use personalization, making this their leading priority.

The focus on personalization comes as email marketers continue to try to increase their engagement rates. A recent analysis has found that while personalization of subject lines doesn’t appear to have an impact on open rates, emails with personalization in the body of the email had considerably higher click-through rates than those without personalization in the email body.

Beyond personalization, almost half (48%) of email marketers surveyed will be looking to automate more aspects of their email program. One goal may be to streamline production times: some 62% say that it takes 2 weeks or more to build a single email, with building, designing and testing the biggest blocks during production.

Currently, email marketers are most apt to be automating onboarding or post-purchase journeys, though only a slim majority (55%) are doing so. These are trailed distantly by customer reactivation or winback and subscriber re-engagement emails. As for the types of emails most likely to be automated, birthday, anniversary or other milestone emails lead the way, ahead of subscriber re-engagement and rating, review or NPS.

Returning to future email marketing priorities, respondents are also looking to refine testing email measurement/performance (44%), improve the ROI of their email program (38%), improve/better understand deliverability (37%), streamline workflows/approvals (36%) and improve data management (36%). Relatively few (19%) are prioritizing investment in new email tools.

Other Survey Highlights:

Only about 1 in 4 (24% of) email marketers say that their email marketing programs are highly integrated into other marketing channels. Three in 10 report that they will spend up to 15% more on integration of email with other channels this year.

The biggest bottlenecks in email production cycles are collecting feedback, content creation, and stakeholder buy-in.

More than one-third of respondents say they aren’t measuring email ROI.

The most commonly used project management tools by the email marketers surveyed are Slack, Jira, Asana and Trello.

For more, download the report here.