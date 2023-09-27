Most Enterprise Marketers Are Using AI in Their Email Campaigns

Almost 6 in 10 marketers at enterprise level companies (500+ employees) are using artificial intelligence (AI) in their email marketing programs either extensively (24%) or to some extent (33%), while a further quarter (25% share) have plans to do so, according to a study [download page] from Ascend2 in partnership with RPE Origin.

The results indicate a sizable uptick in the use of AI in email, from less than half the proportion (26%) last year. The analysts note use cases could include “writing copy using ChatGPT or Bard, creating images with DALL-E or even playing in OpenAI’s GPT playground.”

For the time being content personalization is where enterprise marketers are most apt to be using or planning to use AI in email. Among those who are using AI in email, half (50%) said they currently leverage – or plan to leverage – AI for content personalization. This type of use of AI would be a boon for enterprise marketers, who have said in the past that their top digital content initiative is to invest in technology that enables real-time delivery and personalization of data.

Meanwhile, close behind, AI is also being used or planned for use for email retargeting (47%), subject line optimization (47%), dynamic content generation (44%) and send time optimization (44%).

Among extensive users of AI (small sample alert), the leading ways in which AI is being leveraged is for content personalization, dynamic content generation, and advanced segmentation.

Not surprisingly, then, respondents feel that the most valuable features in email marketing platforms would be enhanced personalization algorithms and recommendation engines, along with improved predictive analytics and customer behavior.

One thing seems clear: marketers are enthused about AI’s potential in email, with 99% either extremely (47%) or somewhat (52%) positive about its impact on performance. Moreover, in thinking about the future role of AI in email marketing, 45% share believe it will play a central role in all aspects of email marketing, while 47% share feel it will have a significant impact though it won’t replace human creativity and strategy.

To get there, marketers will need to overcome some challenges encountered when implementing AI in email marketing. The leading one cited by respondents is concern over customer privacy and data protection, with data quality or availability issues also a key obstacle.

For more, download the full report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 110 enterprise marketing professionals (500+ employees) in the U.S. across industries and roles.