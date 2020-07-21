Global App Revenue and Downloads Continue to Grow

Global consumer spend on Apple’s App Store and Google Play grew by 23.4% year-over-year (y-o-y) in H1 2020 to reach $50.1 billion, per new data from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence. Based on Sensor Tower’s estimates and projections, the recent figures indicate growth across the board and highlight the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers’ interaction with mobile apps.

While both the App Store and Google Play saw considerable growth in global downloads of apps and games, the latter saw the larger number of first-time installs in H1 2020 as well as faster growth y-o-y. Google Play’s 53.2 billion downloads were up from 41.8 billion during H1 2019, representing an increase of 27.3%, with App Store downloads increasing by 22.8% from 14.9 billion to 18.3 billion.

However, it was the App Store that saw higher global consumer spending in 2020, as well as the largest growth in spending y-o-y, increasing by 24.7% to $32.8 billion. On Google Play, consumer spending was up 21% in H1 2020 from $14.3 billion in 2019 to $17.3 billion. As such, while Apple’s app downloads are far below those on Google Play, the story is almost inverted in terms of dollars spent.

In terms of the top-grossing individual apps, Tinder took the #1 spot for overall revenue, generating a combined $433 million in spending across the App Store and Google Play. At #2 overall, YouTube was the top-grossing app on the App Store, while Google One took the top spot on Google Play.

This growth in downloads is potentially linked to the impact of smartphone usage seen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and increased screen time among consumers. Since the outbreak, research by Insider Intelligence has found that US adults are spending more time on mobile messaging apps, with McKinsey also finding that mobile apps are becoming increasingly important to the B2B sales business model.

About the Data: Figures are estimates from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence for the periods between Jan. 1 and Jun. 30 2020 and 2019.