QR Code Use Continued Downward Trend in Q2

One change that the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have wrought is an increasing frequency in the use of mobile devices to make purchases. In fact, during the second quarter of 2020 the average number of purchases made via the mobile web more than doubled over the year prior, reaching 4.6. Data from Comscore also found that the average monthly frequency of purchases through mobile apps rose from 2.6 in Q2 2019 to 4.6 in Q2 2020.

That said, not every method of purchasing via mobile has seen increased adoption. While a majority of US adult consumers report using the mobile web in Q2 (62%, up from 52% in Q2 2019) and mobile apps (60%, up from 55%) to make purchases on their smartphones, fewer say they use QR codes (20%, down from 27%) or tap phone (16%, down from 17%). While this may be somewhat surprising since QR codes and tap phone would mean less physical contact at the point of sale, it could be reflective of the trend for consumers to shop more online since the pandemic began rather than at a physical location.

Still, it’s worth noting that this was the second consecutive year where both QR code and tap phone use dropped during the second quarter

This can also be seen in the drop in unique visitors to NFC-enabled mobile wallets compared to 2019. Although the number of unique visitors was decreasing in January and February 2020 after higher usage in Q4 2019, August 2020 numbers have yet to recover to what they were a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Android continues to account for the majority share of NFC-enabled visits: the number of unique visitors to Android NFC Wallets was more than three times that of Apple Wallets unique visitors in August.

Nonetheless, more digital buyers are aware of Apple Pay than they are of other mobile wallets. More than half (54%) of those surveyed say they are aware of Apple Pay, compared to those who are aware of Google Pay (47%), Samsung Pay (34%) and Walmart Pay (26%).

