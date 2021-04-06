More Consumers Say They Want Businesses to Use QR Codes

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been an increase in consumers who say they use mobile apps from companies they do business with. A study [download page] from Broadridge found that this is especially true among Millennials (67%) and Gen X (57%) consumers, but some Baby Boomers (32%) have also increased their use of mobile apps to do business.

The rise in mobile and mobile app use, in general, during the pandemic may explain the increased interest in companies using QR codes. Broadridge found that while interest in companies using QR codes was low among Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers (31%, 28% and 14%, respectively) back in 2019, there is now a noticeable increase across the board for those who agree they would like companies to use them (Millennials: 68%; Gen X: 55%; Baby Boomer: 32%).

A new-found interest in QR code isn’t the only thing that has changed for consumers during the pandemic. More than half (56%) believe that the pandemic has fundamentally changed how they communicate and engage with brands. Some 87% of Millennials, 58% of Gen X and 73% of Baby Boomers say they are engaging digitally in a new way for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Along this line, there has also been an increase in interest in short, personalized information videos to help consumers understand company communications. This interest is prominent among Millennials (77%, up from 70% in 2020) and Gen X (79%, up from 60%).

But with these new ways of engaging with companies, comes greater expectations. Some 6 in 10 (59% of) consumers agree that most companies they do business with need to improve the customer experience they provide (up from 35% in 2019). And, 4 in 10 (43%) say they have stopped doing business with a company because that business did a poor job of personalizing the experience (up from 25% in 2019).

About the Data: Results are based on a December 2020 survey of 3,000 US and Canadian adults ages 25 and older.