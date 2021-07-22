Select Page

Majority of Youth Report Having Clicked on A Marketing-Related QR Code

TheDrumYouGov US Shopper Use Marketing QR Codes July2021Despite being around for some time, the use of QR codes has been limited. However, since the pandemic made it necessary for businesses to find ways to offer contact-free ways of providing information to consumers – and consumers increased their use of mobile apps – the use of QR technology has grown, per a recent survey from The Drum and YouGov.

Even as COVID restrictions are lifted around the US, QR codes appear to be part of the new normal. The June 2021 survey of 1,100 US adults found that, in the past three months, 45% have used a QR code related to marketing, advertising, or a promotional offer. While about the same share (46%) say they haven’t used a QR code for these purposes, there are indications that QR codes are growing in popularity.

In fact, earlier data from Broadbridge found consumers across every age group are noticeably more interested in seeing brands using QR code technology than in 2019. This is especially true with Millennials, with the data showing that in 2021 68% were interested in QR codes, up significantly from 2019.

This recent survey found that the youngest adults are using QR codes the most. More than half (54%) of those ages 18 to 24 have used a marketing-related QR code in the past three months, compared to 48% of adults ages 30 to 44 and 44% of those ages 45 to 64. Fewer than one-third (31%) of adults 65 and older have used a QR code in the past three months. However, the aforementioned data from Broadbridge found interest in the technology is growing among Baby Boomers.

The younger generations are also more likely to say they’ll adopt the usage of QR codes permanently. While 6 in 10 (59%) consumers say that QR codes will be permanently part of using their phone in the future, 82% of adults ages 18 to 44 say they would be willing to use more QR codes in the future.

Read the full report here.

About the Data: findings are based on a June 2021 survey of 1,100 US shoppers.

