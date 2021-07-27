Global App Spending Jumped Again in H1

Global consumer spending on Apple’s App Store and Google Play grew by 24.8% year-over-year (y-o-y) in H1 2021 to reach $64.9 billion, per recent data from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence. Based on Sensor Tower’s estimates and projections, these figures indicate growth across the board and highlight the continued growth in the usage of mobile apps.

Global downloads across both stores grew by only 1.7% y-o-y, reaching an estimated 72.5 billion in H1. For its part, Google Play saw modest growth in global downloads of apps and games, with a rise of 6% y-o-y in H1 2021 to reach 56.2 billion downloads (up from 53 billion in H1 2020). In the meantime, the App Store saw downloads actually decline 10.9% from 18.3 billion in H1 2020 to 16.3 billion in H1 2021.

That said, it was the App Store that saw the highest global consumer spending during the first half of 2021. Growing by 22.1% y-o-y, consumer spending at the App Store totaled $41.5 billion. On Google Play, consumer spending was up 30% in H1 2021 from $18 billion in 2020 to $23.4 billion.

When it comes to the top-grossing individual non-game apps, TikTok — the app that in the US alone has seen adoption among adults nearly double in the past year — took the #1 spot for overall revenue, generating more than $920 million during H1 across the App Store and Google Play, an increase of 74% over the first half of 2020. TikTok was also the top-grossing app on the App Store, while Google One took the top spot on Google Play.

About the Data: Figures are estimates from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence for the periods between Jan. 1 and Jun. 30 2020 and 2021.