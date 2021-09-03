As Digital Service Expectations Rise, What Makes for a Great App Experience?

Throughout the pandemic, consumers have turned to their digital devices more than ever, with US adults spending an average of 8 hours per day with online activities last year. With more time online comes higher expectations for an online experience. Indeed, a report from AppDynamics found that 3 in 4 (76% of) global consumers say their digital experience expectations have increased since the start of 2020.

Close to 7 in 10 (68% of) survey respondents consider a bad online experience to be disrespectful and that it is a brand’s responsibility to ensure that their digital service or application works perfectly (72%), especially if they’re paying for a service (71%).

In the last 12 months, consumers say they’ve experienced slow loading times, poor connectivity, app crashing, slow streaming of content and a service slowing down their device or draining the battery. A majority (57%) believe most digital service problems are avoidable.

Since the start of the pandemic, customer expectations have increased in regards to reliable and consistent service (93%), full security of their information and data (90%) and being updated with any kind of service issue (90%). Additionally, more customers expect to be recognized and rewarded for their loyalty (83%) and to be compensated when their experience is poor (80%).

Consumers say they expect a high-performing “total application experience” which includes simple navigation (59%), convenience (54%), helpful service (49%), fast loading and processing (49%) and engaging content (34%).

Even more so, 6 in 10 (62%) say the total application experience includes security. This is no surprise given only about two-fifths believe apps respect their privacy and protect their data.

How people react to poor experiences has also changed since the start of the pandemic. While one-third (34%) of consumers say they are more likely to give an app or service another chance if they have a bad experience, half (49%) say they are more likely to switch to an alternate service or app. Others say they will contact the service for help (43%), tell others about the bad experience (38%) or abandon the app or service altogether (32%).

But, why have customer experience expectations changed? Besides relying on applications and digital services more than ever (30%), the largest percentage of respondents says it’s because there are more choices and they know they can try other applications (41%), while one-third (34%) say it’s because they know brands have had to shift digital and should be investing in making the customer experience incredible. Others say their expectations have increased because they know what a good experience should be like (33%) and they’ve seen other brands innovating and expect that to be the norm (33%).

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a July 2021 survey of more than 13,000 consumers across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.