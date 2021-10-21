Select Page

Almost Half of Affluent Americans Have or Plan to Buy A 5G Phone

As 5G technology becomes more prevalent, consumers are looking forward to benefits like faster data transfer, HD video capability, consistent streaming and better wearable connectivity. It’s expected that 106 million units of 5G smartphones will be sold in the US this year, and per the latest data from Ipsos, one-third of consumers say that having 5G technology is important to them. 

Whether learning about the technology from advertisements, the news or social media, the Ipsos survey of more than 1,100 US adults finds that just more than half (52%) are familiar with 5G technology. While one-third (33%) say having the technology on their phone is important, some 4 in 10 (38%) are planning to or already have a 5G enabled smartphone.

Those who appear most interested in 5G technology are younger and more affluent adults. More than two-fifths (45%) of consumers ages 18-34 say having 5G is important to them. This makes sense considering the youngest of this group claim to use their phones primarily for entertainment purposes where faster download speeds come in handy. Furthermore, about half (47%) of this age group say they plan to or have purchased a 5G phone.

Following just behind younger adults, a little more than one-third (35%) of those ages 35-54 say 5G is important to them, and 37% say they plan to or have already purchased a 5G-enabled phone.

Older adults (ages 55+) are the least likely to adopt 5G technology. However, despite only about one-fifth (22%) saying having the technology is important to them, 3 in 10 (31%) say they plan to buy or already have a 5G phone. 

Nearly half (46%) of adults with have an income of $100K or more own or plan to own a 5G-enabled phone, with 39% saying that having the technology is important. And, about one-third (32%) of adults with an income less than $50K agree that having 5G technology is important to them, with a similar share (33%) planning to or already having purchased a 5G phone.

About the Data: Findings are based on an August and September survey of 1,166 US adults. 

