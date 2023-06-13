Here’s How US Adults Discover Apps, and Why They Keep Using Them

More than 80% of Americans’ time online is spent on mobile devices, with adults spending about as much time on mobile as on TV and radio combined. Given that most time allocated to mobile devices occurs in apps rather than on the mobile web, it’s worth seeing how people discover apps, why they continue to use them, and why they get rid of them. Recent research from Airship offers some insights.

Based on a survey conducted among more than 11,000 adults across 10 countries, the research shows that the leading way by which consumers find apps to download is by searching and browsing the app stores (46%), as has been the case for several years now. Close behind, 40% report finding apps to download via search engines, while word-of-mouth also plays a role for more than one-third (35%). Notably, word-of-mouth is the second-leading app discovery method among US respondents (36%), just ahead of search engines (35%).

Further back are brand advertising (23% in the US; 25% globally) and social/user generated content (16% in the US; 20% globally).

Moving through the app discovery and usage journey, the survey results show that once consumers download an app, they decide quite quickly whether they’ll keep or delete it. For almost 1 in 5 (17% share) respondents globally, that decision is made after the first use of the app, while for a plurality (40%) a couple of uses is enough. As such, the majority will make their decision on whether to keep or delete an app based on their first or second impression of it.

So why do people continue to use apps from their favorite brands? It comes down to simplicity and convenience: the leading reason globally (35%) and in the US (36%) is ease of use, and the following two reasons are that they simplify the user’s life (2nd globally, 3rd in the US) and save them time (3rd globally, 2nd in the US).

If an app fails to keep its user engaged, it’s likely to be deleted – although lack of use is not the main reason why consumers delete apps. Instead, consumers most often delete apps in order to free up phone storage. Close behind, too many in-app ads are a turn-off that leads to app deletions. The next-most cited reasons for deleting an app are due to it never being used, and to it not meeting expectations.

For more, check out the full survey results here.