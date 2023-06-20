Mobile App Downloads Dipped in Q1

Downloads of mobile apps and games worldwide across Google Play and the App Store fell by 2.6% year-over-year in Q1, according to the latest quarterly report from Sensor Tower.

Sensor Tower estimates that there were 35 billion first-time installs in Q1 across the App Store and Google Play, down from 36 billion during the first quarter of 2022. It wasn’t the same story on the major destinations where people go to discover mobile apps, though. Worldwide Google Play downloads fell by 3.9% globally from 28 billion to 26.9 billion, whereas global downloads on the App Store increased by 1.3%, from 8 to 8.1 billion.

India remained the largest market for downloads, with 6.4 billion, though that was down by 3.6% year-over-year. The vast majority of those downloads came from Google Play, which Sensor Tower notes is a trend observed in each of the top 10 markets for downloads except for the US. The US is the largest market for App Store downloads, though they declined by 1.98% in Q1 to 1.86 billion. App Store downloads from Mainland China fell by 6.6% to 1.66 billion. Together the two countries accounted for 43% of all App Store downloads in Q1.

With regards to Google Play downloads, India was the clear market leader with 6.15 billion in Q1, although that represented a year-over-year drop of 5.2%. The US was the fourth-largest market for Google Play app downloads, at 1.31 billion (down by 3% year-over-year).

TikTok remained the leader by global downloads for the 11th consecutive quarter. It was followed by Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook, with WhatsApp in 5th. ByteDance’s CapCut took the #4 spot. Notably, Chinese online marketplace app Temu was the top app by downloads in the US in Q1, overall and on both the App Store and Google Play. Interestingly, 4 of the top 5 apps by downloads in the US in Q1 were from Chinese companies: beyond Temu, CapCut was #2, TikTok #3 and Shein #5.

For more highlights on app downloads, including “Stories of the Quarter,” download the report here.