ATT’s Negative Impact on User Acquisition Easing, per App Marketers

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework continued to negatively impact user acquisition for mobile app marketers last year, though there was some improvement from the year prior, according to a report [registration page] from Liftoff.

Some 44% of mobile app marketers surveyed said that ATT changes are impacting their overall user acquisition (UA) performance either very (9%) or somewhat (35%) negatively, down from 64% who said the same in 2022. While the share of respondents reporting a negative impact from ATT was almost double the share who said that ATT changes have very (4%) or slightly (20%) positively impacted their UA performance, that positive impact is being felt by twice as many as in 2022 (12%).

The analysts at Liftoff suggest that the results “may be an indication that marketers are finding ways to drive performance, whether by measuring with more sophisticated marketing methods, operating in the ‘gray area’ of tracking, or reallocating ad spend across different channels.”

While the negative impact seems to be easing somewhat, it does remain, according to the report’s respondents. Some 71% strongly (34%) or somewhat (37%) agreed that the lack of available data hindered decision-making, and majorities also agreed that as a result of ATT, their campaigns were less successful (62%), their costs increased (68%), and their time to hit ROAS/LTV targets increased (56%).

Not too surprisingly, then, user privacy focus is considered the biggest industry challenge among respondents, as 78% tab it as very (39%) or somewhat (39%) challenging. Other challenges cited by respondents include the ability to scale (24% very difficult; 44% somewhat difficult) and acquisition costs (33% and 37%, respectively).

Nonetheless, mobile app marketers seem to be generally be more optimistic than pessimistic about the year ahead. Some 52% of gaming app marketers believe the next 12 months will be better, versus 31% who believe they’ll be worse. Among non-gaming app marketers, a similar 50% feel that the next 12 months will be better, around double the share who feel that it will be worse (26%).

For more, check out the full report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of more than 500 mobile marketers.