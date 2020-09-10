Why Do People Buy Smart Home Devices?

Whether it be speakers, lighting or thermostats, home connected devices (smart home devices) are becoming more popular in American homes. And, for those US adults who already own smart home devices, one is not likely to be enough, with almost half (46%) saying they plan to purchase additional devices for their home this year, per new data provided by Sykes Enterprises.

Indeed, only about 1 in 8 (13%) of the 1,500 connected-device owners surveyed say they own only 1 such device. The largest share (23%) report owning 2 devices, while a similar share (22%) own more than 5 devices.

Although respondents name several reasons for purchasing home connected devices, the most popular reason – as cited by 73% – is that they want products in their home that allow for a more convenient living experience. This response is not surprising as convenience plays a strong role in other facets of consumers’ lives, too.

Smart home device owners are also displaying a focus on the environment and efficiency. More than 4 in 10 (43%) say they purchased a smart home device because they wanted more energy-efficient devices in their home.

Others say they purchased home connected devices because they enjoyed being early adopters of technology (26%), while some wanted to have a true “smart home” (25%).

For the majority of device owners, visits to a connected device brand’s website are most often to either browse product options (66%) or to purchase a product (47%).

Home connected device owners are less apt to visit a smart home device’s website in order to find product usage information or assistance; fewer than one-third report having made a visit to such a website to search for a product manual (28%) or to find customer support information (31%). In fact, fewer than half (46%) of smart home device owners say they have needed customer support for their connected devices.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,500 US adults (18+), all of which currently have at least one WiFi-enabled device in their home.