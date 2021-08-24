Growth in CTV Penetration and Daily Use Stalls

The number of TV households in the US with an internet-connected TV (CTV) device looks to be leveling off somewhat. Some 82% of US TV households now have at least one CTV device, up slightly from 80% in 2020, per data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

This leveling off can also be seen in the share of adults who are using these devices for viewing video. This year, 39% of adults in TV households are watching video on a CTV device on a daily basis. This is about on par with the 40% who did the same in 2020, yet still higher than the 31% who did so in 2019.

LRG’s data also shows that younger adults are more likely to spend time watching video via CTV. Some 54% of adults ages 18-34 and 43% of those ages 35-54 report watching video on a CTV device on a daily basis. This is compared to 22% of adults 55+. It is worth noting that these older adults represent the only age group that has seen a lift in the share of individuals who watch video via CTV compared to last year.

Per the analysis, while 8 in 10 TV households have at least one CTV device, there is an average of 4.1 devices per household. These devices are inclusive of “connected Smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (like Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players.”

Global research from Conviva shows that the time people spend viewing video on Smart TV has increased drastically. This can partly be explained by LRG’s data that finds that more than three-quarters (78% share) of US adults prefer to watch video on a TV set. It also shows that connected Smart TVs now make up 43% of all TV sets in US households — up from 32% in 2019 and 19% in 2016.

Finally, some 55% of TV households have at least one stand-alone streaming device such as a Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. In fact, Chromecast and Roku have been found to be at the top of the list when it comes to viewer engagement.

About the Data: 2021 data is based on an April-May survey of 2,000 adults ages 18+ from throughout the continental US in households with a TV set.