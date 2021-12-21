Half of US Internet Users Report Smart Speaker Ownership

Last year, Smart Speaker adoption grew, and this year appears no different. Data from Comscore reveals that the share of internet users who own at least one Smart Speaker increased from last year.



Nearly half (48%) of US internet users say they own one or more Smart Speakers. This is up from 37% who said the same in 2020 and 28% in 2019. Indeed, Smart Speaker ownership has increased by 71% in the past two years.



Amazon is the biggest-selling Smart Speaker brand. August data from Comscore shows that 94.2 million internet users own an Amazon Smart Speaker device. That’s about 40% of all internet users. It’s also more than double that of those who own a Google Smart Speaker (46.7 million). In the meantime, Apple’s Smart Speaker devices are in the households of some 10.8 million internet users.



Some of the most popular behaviors and activities Smart Speaker owners use their devices for include asking general questions, getting the weather, traffic, travel and/or sports updates, streaming music from built-in streaming services, setting timers or alarms, and home automation. These common Smart Speaker activities have not changed much in recent years.



Other data from Vixen Labs shows that about 4 in 10 Americans use voice assistants to make purchases, at least occasionally. And, although purchasing items did not make the list of the top 5 activities Smart Speaker owners use their device for, Comscore’s data does show that of those consumers who have purchased using a Smart Speaker, Health & Beauty, Electronics and Household Supplies are the top categories purchased in this manner. Fewer are using their Smart Speaker to purchase Home & Garden items and Arts, Crafts and Party Supplies.



