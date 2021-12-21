Select Page

Half of US Internet Users Report Smart Speaker Ownership

December 21, 2021 Half of US Internet Users Report Smart Speaker Ownership
Comscore Smart Speaker Ownership Trends Dec2021

Last year, Smart Speaker adoption grew, and this year appears no different. Data from Comscore reveals that the share of internet users who own at least one Smart Speaker increased from last year.

Nearly half (48%) of US internet users say they own one or more Smart Speakers. This is up from 37% who said the same in 2020 and 28% in 2019. Indeed, Smart Speaker ownership has increased by 71% in the past two years.

Amazon is the biggest-selling Smart Speaker brand. August data from Comscore shows that 94.2 million internet users own an Amazon Smart Speaker device. That’s about 40% of all internet users. It’s also more than double that of those who own a Google Smart Speaker (46.7 million). In the meantime, Apple’s Smart Speaker devices are in the households of some 10.8 million internet users.

Some of the most popular behaviors and activities Smart Speaker owners use their devices for include asking general questions, getting the weather, traffic, travel and/or sports updates, streaming music from built-in streaming services, setting timers or alarms, and home automation. These common Smart Speaker activities have not changed much in recent years.

Other data from Vixen Labs shows that about 4 in 10 Americans use voice assistants to make purchases, at least occasionally. And, although purchasing items did not make the list of the top 5 activities Smart Speaker owners use their device for, Comscore’s data does show that of those consumers who have purchased using a Smart Speaker, Health & Beauty, Electronics and Household Supplies are the top categories purchased in this manner. Fewer are using their Smart Speaker to purchase Home & Garden items and Arts, Crafts and Party Supplies. 

Read more here.

Related

What About Public Radio Appeals to Listeners? These Are the Most Common Activities on Mobile Phones Almost Half of OTT Viewing Households Have HHI of At Least $75K Consumer Tech Sales Predicted to Grow by 7.5% This Year Pandemic Supercharges TikTok Adoption; Here Are Its Adult User Demographics Report: TikTok Now More Popular Than Instagram Among US Gen Z Consumers Here’s An Update on Device Penetration in TV Households Super Bowl 2021 Data [Updated] Smart Speaker Usage Surges at Year-End Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This