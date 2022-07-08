Connected TV Penetration and Usage Back on the Rise

A year after an apparent plateauing in the penetration and usage of connected TV devices, the latest annual study on the topic from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) finds that connected TV is on the upswing yet again.

Some 87% of US TV households now have at least one internet-connected TV (CTV) device, up from 82% last year. Moreover, 46% of adults in TV households are watching video on a CTV device – such as a smart TV or standalone streaming device (e.g. Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV) – on a daily basis, which represents a sizable increase from 39% reporting that level of usage last year.

LRG’s data indicates that younger adults continue to be more likely to spend time watching video via CTV. Some 62% of adults ages 18-34 (up from 54% last year) and 54% of those ages 35-54 (up from 43% last year) report watching video on a CTV device on a daily basis. This compares to 24% of adults 55+, representing only a modest rise from 22% last year.

Interestingly, although penetration of CTV devices rose, the average number of such devices in all households (including those with no connected TVs) fell. This year there is an average of 3.9 per TV household, down slightly from 4.1 last year, though up from 3.2 in 2020.

The survey also reveals that smart TV penetration is growing, and seemingly at a faster rate than that of standalone streaming devices. Some 71% of TV households have at least one connected smart TV this year, up from 58% in 2020. By comparison, 59% of TV households have at least one standalone streaming device, up only slightly from 56% in 2020.

In fact, half of all TV sets in US households are now smart TVs, per the report, an increase from 43% last year and 39% in 2020. These increases in penetration are registering in other research showing sizable growth in time spent streaming via smart TVs.

Finally, standalone devices do maintain some leads over smart TVs: across all households there are a slightly high average number of standalone streaming devices (1.5) than smart TVs (1.3), and the percentage of adults watching video daily via a standalone device (28%) edges the percentage watching daily via a smart TV (27%).

About the Data: The results are based on an April-May survey of 1,902 US adults ages 18+.