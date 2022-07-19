How Are People Using Voice Technology for Retail Purposes?

More than 8 in 10 adults in the US are familiar with voice technology to some extent, and 63% are current users of voice assistants, according to this year’s Voice Consumer Index [download page] from Vixen Labs. The report indicates that close to 4 in 10 are comfortable using voice in public, and that about 1 in 5 use voice daily when they’re out shopping.

Indeed, respondents say they would use voice technology for a variety of reasons related to retail. Most commonly, almost two-thirds (65%) say they would be likely to use voice to track the location of a package. That’s closely followed by the 62% who would be likely to use voice to check the shipping or delivery status of their order.

As far as earlier stages of the purchase journey go, almost 6 in 10 (58%) say they’d be likely to use voice to search for information about a product or service, while 54% would be likely to rely on the technology to learn more about a product, such as price or availability.

Close to half (48%) reported likelihood to use voice to purchase a product for pickup or delivery.

Voice Searches in Retail on the Rise

Roughly half of respondents in the US believe that using voice search is quicker than text and helps them efficiently find the information they want. With that in mind, almost half (45%) are using voice on their smartphones alone to conduct a search.

As far as voice assistant usage goes, searches are most widespread around the Weather, with three-quarters of respondents indicating that they make weather-related voice searches. Music (71%), News (64%) and Entertainment (62%) are the sectors that have the next-highest likelihood to be part of a voice-activated search in the US.

This year more than half (54%) of respondents said they make voice-activated searches in the Retail sector, which is up from 44% in last year’s study.

And although earlier research has found some mistrust in voice search results when it pertains to local business searches, this latest study indicates that around half (49%) of respondents conduct voice searches for local services.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 2,000 US adults (18+).