Smart TV Penetration Continues to Grow

Research continues to emerge showing the proliferation of smart TVs in US homes. The latest evidence, courtesy of Hub Entertainment Research [excerpt download page], finds that almost 3 in 4 (74% of) TV homes have a smart TV, up from 61% in 2020.

Likewise, there’s been a sizable increase in the share of TV homes using a smart TV to stream, from 47% in 2020 to 62% in this latest survey. Meanwhile recent research from Comscore puts the share of OTT homes with a smart TV at 59% in February, up from 50% in February 2020, while a study from Leichtman Research Group indicates that half of all TV sets in US households are now smart TVs, up from 39% in 2020.

Hub Research previously has found voice command of TVs to be rising, and this latest study comes to a similar conclusion: half of the survey’s respondents said that their most-used TV set has a remote control with voice command capability, with this also representing a sizable increase from 2020 (38%). Moreover, within homes with a smart TV, 1 in 3 have it linked to a Smart Speaker, enabling voice control, up from 1 in 4 in 2020.

Other Findings:

Some 73% of smart TV homes use their set for something other than viewing TV programs or movies, up from 63% in 2020.

The most common non-TV use of smart TVs is to stream music/audio.

Use of smart TVs for casting/mirroring has almost doubled in the past couple of years.

Only about 1 in 8 respondents know “a lot” about 8K TV, compared to half who know “a lot” about smart TVs.

2 in 3 4K-capable TV set owners use them to watch 4K content.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 2,526 US consumers ages 16-74.