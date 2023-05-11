Smart TVs Continue Growth Pattern

Some 77% of TV homes in Q1 of this year had a smart TV, up 10% points from Q1 2020, according to a report [excerpt download page] from Hub Entertainment Research. With TV homes reporting an average of 1.7 smart TVs per home, Hub estimates that Americans now own more than 200 million (204 million) smart TV sets, setting a new mark.

Additionally, more TV sets are smart TVs, according to the report. More than 6 in 10 (61%) TV sets owned by Americans are now smart TVs, up from 45% share in 2020.

Notably, smart TVs’ streaming capabilities are increasingly being put to use. Almost 9 in 10 (88% of) smart TV homes regularly stream shows using their smart TV’s built-in capability, with this figure reflecting a steady increase from 75% in 2020. Furthermore, 6 in 10 TV homes stream on a smart TV on at least a weekly basis, up from half in 2021.

The upshot of these increases is that a larger share of streaming TV viewing is taking place on smart TVs. Recent research from Aluma Insights found US adult subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) viewers surveyed estimating spending half (50% share) of their streaming TV time watching apps on smart TVs, up from less than a third (31%) in 2015.

By contrast, Smart Speaker ownership appears to be plateauing, per the Hub report. This is also in line with recent research, which found slowing Smart Speaker penetration growth.

For more, download the excerpt of Hub Entertainment Research’s study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a February survey of 5,026 US consumers ages 16-74.